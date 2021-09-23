Notification Center

Best iPhone 13/Pro screen protectors

Daniel Petrov
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best iPhone 13/Pro screen protectors
The iPhone 13 Pro is Apple's first handset that offers a 120Hz display refresh while the iPhone 13 will become the world's most popular handset in the span of a year, if history is any indication.

Even if you don't consider the lowly 6.1" 60Hz display of the iPhone 13 worth saving, and Apple's tough Ceramic Shield an insurance enough, scratches are ugly, and with a proper protector the resale value is kept.  But what is the best iPhone 13 and 13 Pro screen protector

InvisibleShield Glass XTR with D3O

OtterBox Performance Plus

Some offer great tactile feel, others come equipped with an antimicrobial coating. Fret not, we're here to help - this is our list of best screen protectors for your 2021 iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Do iPhone 12/Pro screen protectors work with the iPhone 13/Pro?


No is the short answer as, even though they might fit the front of the iPhone 13 overall, the notch has been shrunk and the earpiece moved at the top, so an iPhone 12/Pro screen protector won't fit the iPhone 13/Pro. Sad.

Best affordable tempered glass iPhone 13/Pro screen protectors

InvisibleShield Glass+

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector [Glas.tR EZ Fit]

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ Screen Protector for iPhone 13/Pro


If you can't afford to splurge fifty bucks on a screen protector, but still want a quality tempered glass iPhone 13/Pro screen protector for cheap, ZAGG's Glass+ in the InvisibleShield line combines the best of both worlds. 

Skipping the fancy layers and filtering for a thinner protector, it still offers Ion Matrix strengthening process, oleophobic coating, and maximum clarity, making it one of your best iPhone 13/Pro screen protection bets.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector [Glas.tR EZ Fit] for iPhone 13/Pro


Leave it to Spigen to offer one of the best value-for-money ratios in the cheap iPhone 13 screen protector world. Coming in a pack of two, the Glas.tR EZ Fit tempered glass protectors are as 9H hardened and resistant to scratches and drops as the rest of them, but they have the advantage of lower price, immediate availability, and an ingenious application tray for painless installation.


Tough iPhone 13/Pro screen protectors


ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR for the iPhone 13/Pro


ZAGG's InvisibleShield is again the maker of one of the most notoriously hard to break iPhone screen protectors, and the new ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR for the iPhone 13/Pro model walks the talk. 

Toughened by the top D3O material layer, the most expensive iPhone 13 protector in the series adds enhanced touch sensitivity to the mix by employing specialized nano-coating, and includes InvisibleShield's Eyesafe filter that largely blocks the most harmful blue light from reaching your eyes. 

OtterBox Performance Plus Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 13/Pro


Developed in partnership with Corning, the OtterBox Performance Plus doesn't come cheap yet its "ultra-strong protection provides up to 5x greater scratch resistance than the leading glass alternative," claims Otterbox. 


Eye protection and privacy iPhone 13/Pro glass screen protectors


ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard iPhone 13/Pro protector


While the name is a mouthful, you can't do much better than InvisibleShield's GlassElite VisionGuard series, as these combine extreme clarity and durability with a blue light filter to protect your eyes.

In addition, this one-of-a-kind screen protector is with anti-microbial coating and ClearPrint technology that offers a new oil-dispersing treatment to break up fingerprint oil, allowing light to pass through, making even the nastiest fingerprints and smudges barely visible.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360

OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard

Ailun Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 13/Pro


One of the most affordable iPhone 13/Pro privacy screen protectors that do the job, the Ailun spy cover only reveals what's on your display directly looking at the front, no peekaboos in the elevator. Hardened and with oleophobic coating, this iPhone 13/Pro privacy screen protector won't break the bank for you.

OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard for iPhone 13/Pro


An up-and-coming category, the anti-glare screen protectors provide not only resistance against scratches and drops, but they also have a special coating that minimizes the most dreaded, mirror type of reflections to aid in outdoor visibility under direct sunlight. 

From the "only at Apple" kit you can buy the OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard for the princely $44.95 price with the claim that it will aid battery life by letting you use lower brightness levels outdoors. Aight, that one is really in a league of its own.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 for iPhone 13/Pro


Leave it to Zagg's InvisibleShield to create both the most expensive and the best iPhone 13/Pro privacy screen protector. Steep? Certainly. 

Thin and very tough, with maximum scratch protection due to the ion exchange production method, the InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 for iPhone 13 offers unparalleled four-way screening when looked at from any side but directly on. 

On top of it all, this iPhone 13/Pro privacy screen protector is treated with Zagg's best oleophobic coating to prevent smudges from ruining the James Bond experience.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless