Best iPhone 13/Pro screen protectors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Even if you don't consider the lowly 6.1" 60Hz display of the iPhone 13 worth saving, and Apple's tough Ceramic Shield an insurance enough, scratches are ugly, and with a proper protector the resale value is kept. But what is the best iPhone 13 and 13 Pro screen protector

Some offer great tactile feel, others come equipped with an antimicrobial coating. Fret not, we're here to help - this is our list of best screen protectors for your 2021 iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.





ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard iPhone 13/Pro protector

Ailun Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 13/Pro





One of the most affordable iPhone 13/Pro privacy screen protectors that do the job, the Ailun spy cover only reveals what's on your display directly looking at the front, no peekaboos in the elevator. Hardened and with oleophobic coating, this iPhone 13/Pro privacy screen protector won't break the bank for you.





OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard for iPhone 13/Pro





An up-and-coming category, the anti-glare screen protectors provide not only resistance against scratches and drops, but they also have a special coating that minimizes the most dreaded, mirror type of reflections to aid in outdoor visibility under direct sunlight.





From the "only at Apple" kit you can buy the OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard for the princely $44.95 price with the claim that it will aid battery life by letting you use lower brightness levels outdoors. Aight, that one is really in a league of its own.





ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 for iPhone 13/Pro





Leave it to Zagg's InvisibleShield to create both the most expensive and the best iPhone 13/Pro privacy screen protector. Steep? Certainly.





Thin and very tough, with maximum scratch protection due to the ion exchange production method, the InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 for iPhone 13 offers unparalleled four-way screening when looked at from any side but directly on.





On top of it all, this iPhone 13/Pro privacy screen protector is treated with Zagg's best oleophobic coating to prevent smudges from ruining the James Bond experience.





While the name is a mouthful, you can't do much better than InvisibleShield's GlassElite VisionGuard series, as these combine extreme clarity and durability with a blue light filter to protect your eyes.In addition, this one-of-a-kind screen protector is with anti-microbial coating and ClearPrint technology that offers a new oil-dispersing treatment to break up fingerprint oil, allowing light to pass through, making even the nastiest fingerprints and smudges barely visible.