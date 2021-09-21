Notification Center

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors, updated September 2021

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors, updated September 2021
The huge screen of Apple's newest flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max is perfect for watching YouTube videos, movies, social media browsing and gaming. 6.7 inches of OLED vibrance with pitch blacks, and a smooth refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

But, you likely dropped anywhere between $1100 and $1600 to get this experience, and surely the last thing you want is scratches on your expensive phone's cutting edge display. You may want to put a screen protector on that beast, and if so, you've come to the right place!

Let's take a look at the best screen protectors for iPhone 13 Pro Max you can get right now.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors, summarized:


Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Glas.tR EZ Fit


Whether you're looking for the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases or in this case, the best screen protector for your expensive iPhone, the Spigen brand is bound to come up.

It's one of the most trusted names when it comes to rugged cases and glass screen protectors, after all, and this particular iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protector is tempered glass.

You get a 2-pack of glass screen protectors for a very reasonable price here, and each is rated 9H on Moh scale of hardness, meaning some strong resistance to scratches. In addition, they've been treated with oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints and smudges, which is always welcome.

Perhaps best of all, this 2-pack screen protector bundle for the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with Spigen's auto-alignment installation kit. That means minimal struggles when putting the screen protector on.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector [Glas.tR EZ Fit]

2-pack. Tempered glass durability rated at 9H hardness. Oleophobic coating for daily fingerprint resistance.

Buy at Amazon


Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard


You may be familiar with Zagg if you've ever gone on a shopping spree for iPad accessories, but the company also makes some solid iPhone products.

This iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protector sure isn't cheap, but after all, it's a premium screen protector for your premium smartphone.

Zagg promises "Extreme Shatter Protection" with this one, and it comes with Glass Elite VisionGuard+, which will protect your eyes from HEV blue light, so this is a screen protector doubling as an eye protector.

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard

Extreme Shatter Protection: 4x stronger than traditional glass screen protection. Protective Eyesafe Layer.

Buy at Amazon


Caseology 2 Pack Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass


This affordable screen protector from Caseology is made out of ultra-clear tempered glass with an oleophobic coating to prevent smudges and fingerprints.

You actually get two screen protectors and a welcome bonus – a Snap Fit alignment tray, which should make installing this protector on your iPhone 13 Pro Max a breeze.

Caseology 2 Pack Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass

Ultra-clear tempered glass with an oleophobic coating to prevent smudges.

Buy at Amazon


Do you need a screen protector for your iPhone 13 Pro Max?


That's up for you to decide, as your iPhone 13 Pro Max already has a Ceramic Shield-covered display which is pretty durable. However, the world can be a harsh place for your shiny, expensive smartphone, and eventually scratches might still occur.

So long as you avoid the cheaper no-name brand screen protectors, getting a screen protector will give you some solid peace of mind that your iPhone 13 Pro Max display will stay looking like new for many months and even years.

With a good protector on it, keeping it safe from daily wear and tear or accidental drop scratches and cracks, the chance that your iPhone's screen will look great even years from now are at least theoretically higher. And with a screen protector, even if you get scratches eventually, it's easy and cheap to just remove and replace it.

View more offers
