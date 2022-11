These are the best iPad Black Friday deals we found: Get an iPad cheaper now!

Here we are, now Black Friday might slowly nearing its end, but the deals are still coming in full swing. What better time to to treat yourself with that iPad you always wanted? Best Buy is offering an amazing $400 discount on the latest and greatest Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inches! Not to be outdone, Amazon also cuts the iPad Pro 2022 prices for Black Friday in a nearly similar amount albeit in slightly different trims.





Best iPad Black Friday deals right now: some of these are epic!





From the new colorful $330 iPad 2022 that was recently announced, and which never disappoints in the value-for-money ratio, to the latest over-the-top iPad Pro 12.9 that got announced in October, there's always a reason to want one of these.





2022 iPad Air with Cellular is $80 off on Amazon now! In a rare move, Amazon is discounting the latest and greatest Apple device in the iPad Air lineup! The cellular model with an M1 chip and the base 64GB of storage can be had for $80 less, provided you are fine with the purple color edition. $80 off (11%) $669 $749 Buy at Amazon

2022 iPad Air (5th-gen): Get it now for $40 less This is the latest generation of iPad Air that comes with the Apple M1 chip and Amazon is selling it to you for 7% less than its original price. This is the Wi-Fi only version with 64GB of storage. It might seem like a not so decent discount, but this is Apple's freshly released mid-range tablet, and it is worth the price. $40 off (7%) $559 $599 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini 6: Buy it from Amazon with this amazing $100 discount! Apple's 2021 iPad mini is currently going for under $400 at Amazon — one of the best offers we have ever seen on this compact tablet! This version in particular comes with 64GB of storage and without cellular connectivity, but still leaves you with one killer deal. $99 off (20%) $399 99 $499 Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-inch — M1 chip (2021) — $300 PRICE CUT at BestBuy The iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) is still powerful and excellent. Its discounts start at $300 off for the lower storage models, but go up to $400 off if you want to upgrade to 512 GB or more! $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad Pro 12.9" — M2 chip (2022) — DOWN by $55 Combine this iPad with a Magic Keyboard for the ultimate mobile experience — it may cost as much as a MacBook Pro, but it doesn't disappoint. As long as your expectations were set for what iPadOS has to offer. $55 off (5%) $1044 $1099 Buy at BestBuy iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 — M1 chip (512GB) — $150 OFF at Best Buy The M1 iPad Pro 11 has been upgraded by Apple and now needs to fly off the store shelves. Good news for us, as this tablet is still plenty powerful and is an excellent purchase for games and work alike! UPDATE: Only models with 512GB of storage or more remain in stock! $149 off (14%) $950 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad Pro 11" — M2 chip (2022) — $40 OFF The M2 iPad Pro is a beast of a tablet that can run pretty much anything you throw at it (and iPadOS supports). With the new Center Stage feature, you can turn an external monitor into a desktop environment and work on it almost like it's a Mac. $40 off (5%) $759 $799 Buy at BestBuy

The 2021 Apple 10.2" iPad is now down by 18% with this great Black Friday deal This entry-level Wi-Fi-only iPad from Apple will cost you less than usual at this moment. You get a 10.2-inch display and 64GB of storage, along with greatly calibrated display colors. If you have been waiting for this budget iPad to get even cheaper, now's your chance. $59 off (18%) $269 99 $329 Buy at Amazon





Grab a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil for your iPad!

Even if you already have one, there are still deals on its accessories during Black Friday - be it an Apple Pencil, a Magic Keyboard, or any 3rd party case you may be keeping an eye on.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9 (2018 and newer): save $50 now The Magic Keyboard is an excellent addition to your iPad Pro — the touchpad works incredibly well with iPadOS 16, the keyboard feels great to type on for prolonged hours. This will turn your iPad Pro into a laptop hybrid. $50 off (14%) $299 $349 Buy at BestBuy Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11" and iPad Air 10.9": $50 off Excellent keyboard to turn your compact tablet into a compact productivity machine. This one will work on either the iPad Pro 11 or the newer iPad Airs (2020 and 2022). $50 off (17%) $249 $299 Buy at BestBuy Apple Pencil 2nd Gen - grab the stylus for well below $100! The Apple Pencil 2 is great, but often a bit too expensive to justify the purchase. Now that it has dropped by 31%, it's hard to pass by! Compatible with the iPad Pro (2018 and newer), iPad Air (2020 and newer), iPad mini 6th gen. $40 off (31%) $89 $129 Buy at BestBuy Apple Pencil 1st Gen - an $80 stylus for your iPad! The old Apple Pencil is still available because it's still supported by the iPad 9th gen and iPad 10th gen. It's a bit more awkward to charge, but it mostly feels like the 2nd gen stylus - easy to draw and write with, so it's not a bad idea to have one! $20 off (20%) $79 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy





Black Friday deals: iPad Pro 11 and 12.9





You can get up to 30% off the iPad Pro at Best Buy, for instance, and that's the amazing $400 off the newest 2022 12.9-inch edition, or sweet 20% iPad mini discounts on Amazon, not to mention that if you spot a lower price today at their own stores, some will reimburse you the difference. What's a better way to score on an Apple device like the iPad that gets directly discounted so rarely than grab on during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday iPad deals bonanza. Let's see what's available right now!

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022): buy it from BestBuy and save $400! The 2021 iPad Pro 12.9" is still excellent with its M1 chip and the new iPadOS 16. At $400 off, it is an absolute steal — massive, high-quality screen, massive performance. $400 off (29%) $999 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 11-inch: Best Buy has it for $150 less than its original price! The iPad Pro M1 is still an absolute powerhouse and won't be getting irrelevant any time soon. For $650, you get a super-portable, high-quality tablet with great sound and great capabilities. $150 off (19%) $649 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy