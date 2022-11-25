These are the best iPad Black Friday deals we found: Get an iPad cheaper now!

Jump to:

This entry-level Wi-Fi-only iPad from Apple will cost you less than usual at this moment. You get a 10.2-inch display and 64GB of storage, along with greatly calibrated display colors. If you have been waiting for this budget iPad to get even cheaper, now's your chance.

The M2 iPad Pro is a beast of a tablet that can run pretty much anything you throw at it (and iPadOS supports). With the new Center Stage feature, you can turn an external monitor into a desktop environment and work on it almost like it's a Mac.

The M1 iPad Pro 11 has been upgraded by Apple and now needs to fly off the store shelves. Good news for us, as this tablet is still plenty powerful and is an excellent purchase for games and work alike! UPDATE: Only models with 512GB of storage or more remain in stock!

Combine this iPad with a Magic Keyboard for the ultimate mobile experience — it may cost as much as a MacBook Pro, but it doesn't disappoint. As long as your expectations were set for what iPadOS has to offer.

The iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) is still powerful and excellent. Its discounts start at $300 off for the lower storage models, but go up to $400 off if you want to upgrade to 512 GB or more!

Apple's 2021 iPad mini is currently going for under $400 at Amazon — one of the best offers we have ever seen on this compact tablet! This version in particular comes with 64GB of storage and without cellular connectivity, but still leaves you with one killer deal.

This is the latest generation of iPad Air that comes with the Apple M1 chip and Amazon is selling it to you for 7% less than its original price. This is the Wi-Fi only version with 64GB of storage. It might seem like a not so decent discount, but this is Apple's freshly released mid-range tablet, and it is worth the price.

In a rare move, Amazon is discounting the latest and greatest Apple device in the iPad Air lineup! The cellular model with an M1 chip and the base 64GB of storage can be had for $80 less, provided you are fine with the purple color edition.

The old Apple Pencil is still available because it's still supported by the iPad 9th gen and iPad 10th gen. It's a bit more awkward to charge, but it mostly feels like the 2nd gen stylus - easy to draw and write with, so it's not a bad idea to have one!

The Apple Pencil 2 is great, but often a bit too expensive to justify the purchase. Now that it has dropped by 31%, it's hard to pass by! Compatible with the iPad Pro (2018 and newer), iPad Air (2020 and newer), iPad mini 6th gen.

Excellent keyboard to turn your compact tablet into a compact productivity machine. This one will work on either the iPad Pro 11 or the newer iPad Airs (2020 and 2022).

The Magic Keyboard is an excellent addition to your iPad Pro — the touchpad works incredibly well with iPadOS 16, the keyboard feels great to type on for prolonged hours. This will turn your iPad Pro into a laptop hybrid.

Even if you already have one, there are still deals on its accessories during Black Friday - be it an Apple Pencil, a Magic Keyboard, or any 3rd party case you may be keeping an eye on.

Black Friday iPad deals: Apple iPad Air





The newest iPad Air is basically an iPad Pro 11" killer — it has the M1 chip, it has almost the same form factor, it has a USB C port, and supports the same Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2. If you don't mind a 60 Hz refresh rate and a dual speaker setup (instead of quad speakers), you can get a lot of tablet for your money. Especially during a sales event!





The basic 64GB Apple iPad Air gets a good Black Friday offer on Amazon Granted, $50 may not sound like much, but this basic Wi-Fi model is of the newest 2022 iPad Air. It rarely gets discounts, so every little bit helps. Combined with the $50 off on the Magic Keyboard, you can grab the full package for $100 off! $40 off (7%) $559 $599 Buy at Amazon





Black Friday iPad deals: Apple iPad 10.2"





The base iPad 10.2-inch got an upgrade in 2021 upping its base storage tier. Now, it starts at 64 GB for $330, which is still not amazing, but one can make do with that type of storage, if they do some housekeeping once in a while.





2021 Apple 10.2" iPad: 9% off right now Apple's entry-level Wi-Fi-only iPad is going for $30 less than usual at this moment. You get a 10.2-inch display and 64GB of storage. Perfect your home tablet for some quick and light gaming sessions or YouTube video. $59 off (18%) $269 99 $329 Buy at Amazon







Black Friday iPad deals: Apple iPad mini 6





Apple iPad mini 6: save $100 now at Amazon! You will find one of the best deals on an iPad mini 6 we have seen so far this year, dropping by a nice and even $100. This makes Apple's small tablet even easier to consider during the holiday season. An awesome offer indeed. $99 off (20%) $399 99 $499 Buy at Amazon 2022 iPad Air (5th-gen): save $80 with this great Black Friday offer at Amazon The latest gen iPad Air is currently enjoying an admirable 13% discount at Amazon. It comes with Apple's M1 chip, Wi-Fi connectivity (no LTE), and 64GB of internal storage. $40 off (7%) $559 $599 Buy at Amazon





The iPad mini 6 is a new addition to the iPad lineup. It is one of the best compact tablets right now. With its redesigned, lightweight build, perfect for one-handed use, the 2021 iPad mini is arguably the best premium tablet for reading and note-taking.





When do iPad deals start on Black Friday?





The Black Friday sales have already started and retailers like Walmart Best Buy, Amazon, and Target, already have the Black Friday iPad deals running if you are looking to score a cheaper iPad on November 25.





For the real Best Buy or Walmart iPad Pro 2022 doorbusters, however, you'd probably have to queue in front of stores on Friday morning, as the retailers use them as bait to have you lured to their commercial abodes. This way they can say the promo iPads only have few left in stock, while when you are in anyway you might buy something else, this is why you rarely see the latest and greatest Apple devices discounted online during Black Friday.





Where to find the best iPad deals during Black Friday?





Traditionally, some of the best discounts on Apple iPads have been the ones from retailers like Amazon or Target which gives you gift cards with every purchase that are way in excess of the discounts others offer.





Still, Still, Best Buy has been giving great iPad deals during Black Friday , with the caveat that these were mainly doorbusters and stock quickly ran out if you couldn't queue for a significant time and early outside a store.



