These are the best iPad Black Friday deals we found: Get an iPad cheaper now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here we are, now Black Friday might slowly nearing its end, but the deals are still coming in full swing. What better time to to treat yourself with that iPad you always wanted? Best Buy is offering an amazing $400 discount on the latest and greatest Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inches! Not to be outdone, Amazon also cuts the iPad Pro 2022 prices for Black Friday in a nearly similar amount albeit in slightly different trims.
Jump to:
Best iPad Black Friday deals right now: some of these are epic!
From the new colorful $330 iPad 2022 that was recently announced, and which never disappoints in the value-for-money ratio, to the latest over-the-top iPad Pro 12.9 that got announced in October, there's always a reason to want one of these.
Grab a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil for your iPad!
Even if you already have one, there are still deals on its accessories during Black Friday - be it an Apple Pencil, a Magic Keyboard, or any 3rd party case you may be keeping an eye on.
Black Friday deals: iPad Pro 11 and 12.9
You can get up to 30% off the iPad Pro at Best Buy, for instance, and that's the amazing $400 off the newest 2022 12.9-inch edition, or sweet 20% iPad mini discounts on Amazon, not to mention that if you spot a lower price today at their own stores, some will reimburse you the difference. What's a better way to score on an Apple device like the iPad that gets directly discounted so rarely than grab on during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday iPad deals bonanza. Let's see what's available right now!
Black Friday iPad deals: Apple iPad Air
The newest iPad Air is basically an iPad Pro 11" killer — it has the M1 chip, it has almost the same form factor, it has a USB C port, and supports the same Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2. If you don't mind a 60 Hz refresh rate and a dual speaker setup (instead of quad speakers), you can get a lot of tablet for your money. Especially during a sales event!
Black Friday iPad deals: Apple iPad 10.2"
The base iPad 10.2-inch got an upgrade in 2021 upping its base storage tier. Now, it starts at 64 GB for $330, which is still not amazing, but one can make do with that type of storage, if they do some housekeeping once in a while.
Black Friday iPad deals: Apple iPad mini 6
The iPad mini 6 is a new addition to the iPad lineup. It is one of the best compact tablets right now. With its redesigned, lightweight build, perfect for one-handed use, the 2021 iPad mini is arguably the best premium tablet for reading and note-taking.
When do iPad deals start on Black Friday?
The Black Friday sales have already started and retailers like Walmart Best Buy, Amazon, and Target, already have the Black Friday iPad deals running if you are looking to score a cheaper iPad on November 25.
For the real Best Buy or Walmart iPad Pro 2022 doorbusters, however, you'd probably have to queue in front of stores on Friday morning, as the retailers use them as bait to have you lured to their commercial abodes. This way they can say the promo iPads only have few left in stock, while when you are in anyway you might buy something else, this is why you rarely see the latest and greatest Apple devices discounted online during Black Friday.
Where to find the best iPad deals during Black Friday?
Traditionally, some of the best discounts on Apple iPads have been the ones from retailers like Amazon or Target which gives you gift cards with every purchase that are way in excess of the discounts others offer.
Still, Best Buy has been giving great iPad deals during Black Friday, with the caveat that these were mainly doorbusters and stock quickly ran out if you couldn't queue for a significant time and early outside a store.
Also see: iPad Cyber Monday deals
Things that are NOT allowed: