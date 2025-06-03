Best Garmin smartwatch deals: Save up to 47% with these top offers
Check out the best Garmin smartwatch deals available right now and save big on a new Garmin Venu, Fenix, Enduro, and more!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, with its Fenix watches ranking among the toughest—and most expensive—wearables out there. But even if you aren’t an outdoor aficionado, you can still find a Garmin timepiece that matches your lifestyle, as the tech giant offers dedicated series for different types of users.
No matter which series you choose, your smartwatch will deliver precise health tracking along with a plethora of features. The best part? You may even save a huge amount of cash, as Garmin smartwatches often receive hefty discounts at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.
For those wanting a budget-friendly smartwatch, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is also discounted and selling for $55 off thanks to a 22% markdown on Amazon.
On the other hand, adventure seekers can get the 45mm Garmin Instinct 3 for $50 off its usual cost.
If battery life is your top priority, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is an unbeatable deal at $146 off, offering solar charging for virtually unlimited battery life. Meanwhile, the Garmin Instinct Solar has also received a $55 discount, bringing its price below $195, making it a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers.
For instance, its Forerunner smartwatches are made—just as the name suggests—for runners, while its Venu timepieces are premium devices designed for everyday wear.
In fact, you can score a Garmin smartwatch for less right now with the offers in this article. Our team of elite bargain hunters scoured the web in search of the best Garmin smartwatch deals available. They sifted through all the available offers on Garmin smartwatches, leaving only the top Garmin watch deals. So, check the promos below and save big today!
Best Garmin Forerunner smartwatch deals
It's a great time to be a running enthusiast searching for a new Garmin Forerunner smartwatch, as you can currently save up to $150 on select models on Amazon.
Both the Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 are available at a $100 discount, bringing their prices down to some of the best we've seen in 2025. The 46mm Forerunner 255 Music in white is also seeing a $131 price drop, making it an excellent pick for those who want Garmin Coach-guided workouts and music playback on the go.
Meanwhile, the Forerunner 955 Solar is $150 off, delivering advanced performance metrics and extended battery life with solar charging. If you're looking for a great deal on a high-end model, Amazon is also offering a $120 discount on the Forerunner 945.
Lastly, the Forerunner 165 Music is now $50 off, making it an affordable yet incredible choice with an OLED touchscreen, physical buttons, and advanced workout tracking.
Best Garmin Venu smartwatch deals
You can save big on Garmin's latest Venu models, too. The Garmin Venu 3S, known for its OLED touchscreen and superb battery life, is now $100 off, making it an excellent pick for those who want a small and sleek GPS smartwatch at a great price. Meanwhile, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering the Garmin Venu 3 bundled with a power bank, adapter, and charging stand—all for $100 off, bringing the price down to just under $355.
For those wanting a budget-friendly smartwatch, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is also discounted and selling for $55 off thanks to a 22% markdown on Amazon.
Best Garmin Vivoactive and Garmin Instinct smartwatch deals
We're seeing sweet deals on the Garmin Vivoactive and Instinct series, too. For instance, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is now 25% off, letting you grab one for just under $224.
Best Garmin Fenix smartwatch deals
If you're after Garmin's premium Fenix models, you can save big as well. The 43mm Garmin Fenix 8 is currently $200 off at Walmart, making it a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a high-end multisport watch. If you prefer a larger display, the 51mm Fenix 8 is also $200 off on Amazon.
In case you don't demand the latest and greatest, you can save $201 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar—an unbeatable choice for those who want solar charging, GPS navigation, and a rugged design. The Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar is also discounted and available for $170 off.
Best Garmin Enduro smartwatch deals
Endurance athletes will be happy to learn that Amazon is offering hefty discounts on all three generations of Garmin's Enduro smartwatch.
The 51mm Garmin Enduro 3 with solar charging and a sapphire glass display is currently $100 off, while the Garmin Enduro 2 is available at an unbeatable 41% discount, making it the better choice for buyers who don't want to overspend.
That being said, the original Enduro is available at a massive $420 discount and is selling for under $480, making it the logical pick for those who want to experience what it's like to own an Enduro smartwatch at the lowest possible price.
