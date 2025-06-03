Best Garmin smartwatch deals: Save up to 47% with these top offers









Best Garmin Forerunner smartwatch deals





Save $100 on the Garmin Forerunner 965! $100 off (17%) You can still save $100 on the Garmin Forerunner 965 at Amazon. The promo is available across colorways, allowing you to pick your favorite color without compromising your savings. Get it before it's too late. Buy at Amazon Forerunner 265: Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (22%) Want multi-day battery life, a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen, and countless sports features on your next Garmin watch? The Forerunner 265 fits the bill, and it's now down to its best price of 2025 on Amazon. Save $100 before it's too late. Buy at Amazon Forerunner 255 Music 46mm, white: Save $131! $131 off (33%) The 46mm Garmin Forerunner 255 Music in white is now priced at just under $270, with a $131 discount. Packed with features like Garmin Coach for customized workout plans, it’s designed to support your active lifestyle. And with up to 14 days of battery life, you’ll forget the last time you charged it. Don’t miss out! Buy at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar is $150 off $150 off (25%) The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar has dropped to a bargain price on Amazon, following a $150 discount. The timepiece offers advanced performance metrics and long battery life, making it a top choice right now. Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 945: Save $120 on Amazon! $120 off (24%) The Garmin Forerunner 945 is discounted by $120 on Amazon and can be yours for under $380 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal today. The watch is loaded with features, offers up to two weeks of battery life and is a real bargain right now. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Get the Forerunner 165 Music for 17% off $50 off (17%) The Garmin Forerunner 165 Music checks all the important boxes a sports watch should. It has excellent battery life, an OLED touchscreen and physical buttons, and shines in the workout-tracking department. The best part? Amazon lets you buy the Music Edition of this fella at its best price of 2025, saving you 17%. Buy at Amazon





It's a great time to be a running enthusiast searching for a new Garmin Forerunner smartwatch, as you can currently save up to $150 on select models on Amazon.



Both the Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 are available at a $100 discount, bringing their prices down to some of the best we've seen in 2025. The 46mm Forerunner 255 Music in white is also seeing a $131 price drop, making it an excellent pick for those who want Garmin Coach-guided workouts and music playback on the go.



Meanwhile, the Forerunner 955 Solar is $150 off, delivering advanced performance metrics and extended battery life with solar charging. If you're looking for a great deal on a high-end model, Amazon is also offering a $120 discount on the Forerunner 945.



Lastly, the Forerunner 165 Music is now $50 off, making it an affordable yet incredible choice with an OLED touchscreen, physical buttons, and advanced workout tracking. Lastly, the Forerunner 165 Music is now $50 off, making it an affordable yet incredible choice with an OLED touchscreen, physical buttons, and advanced workout tracking.



Recommended Stories

Best Garmin Venu smartwatch deals





Save $100 on the Garmin Venu 3S $100 off (22%) Want a GPS watch with a gorgeous OLED touchscreen and a superb battery life? The Garmin Venu 3 Series is for you. And right now, you can get the smaller version for $100 off on Amazon. Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 3+power bank and more: Save $100! $100 off (22%) A third-party seller on Amazon is offering the Garmin Venu 3 bundled with a power bank, adapter, and charging stand for just under $355—saving you $100. That's an incredible deal, and we encourage you to take advantage of it while you can! Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu Sq 2: Save $55! $55 off (22%) The budget-friendly Garmin Venu Sq 2 is now even cheaper, thanks to Amazon's 22% markdown. Although we've seen the model at even cheaper prices, it's a tempting pick right now. Get yours in Slate and Shadow Gray and save. Buy at Amazon





You can save big on Garmin's latest Venu models, too. The Garmin Venu 3S, known for its OLED touchscreen and superb battery life, is now $100 off, making it an excellent pick for those who want a small and sleek GPS smartwatch at a great price. Meanwhile, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering the Garmin Venu 3 bundled with a power bank, adapter, and charging stand—all for $100 off, bringing the price down to just under $355.



For those wanting a budget-friendly smartwatch, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is also discounted and selling for $55 off thanks to a 22% markdown on Amazon.





Best Garmin Vivoactive and Garmin Instinct smartwatch deals





Garmin Vivoactive 5: Now 25% OFF on Amazon! $76 off (25%) Amazon is selling the feature-packed Garmin Vivoactive 5 at a sweet 25% discount, allowing you to grab one for just under $224. The watch is wroth every penny spent, boasting an AMOLED touchscreen display and up to 11 days of battery life. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct 3, 45mm: $50 off $50 off (11%) This limited time sale at Amazon brings you the first-ever Garmin Instinct 3 discount. For a short while, you can buy the rugged GPS watch with impressive GPS and heart rate tracking accuracy for $50 off its original price. Get yours and save before it's too late. Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: $146 off at Amazon $146 off (37%) The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar might be a better fit for budget-conscious users who don't need an AMOLED display on their timepiece. This fella offers unlimited battery life with daily solar charging and is $146 off on Amazon. Buy at Amazon Save $55 on the Garmin Instinct Solar $55 off (22%) The Garmin Instinct Solar has received a sweet $55 discount at Amazon. That brings the ultra-tough timepiece under the $195 mark, which is a great asking price. Save on one while you can! Buy at Amazon





We're seeing sweet deals on the Garmin Vivoactive and Instinct series, too. For instance, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is now 25% off, letting you grab one for just under $224.



On the other hand, adventure seekers can get the 45mm Garmin Instinct 3 for $50 off its usual cost.



If battery life is your top priority, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is an unbeatable deal at $146 off, offering solar charging for virtually unlimited battery life. Meanwhile, the Garmin Instinct Solar has also received a $55 discount, bringing its price below $195, making it a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers.





Best Garmin Fenix smartwatch deals





Garmin Fenix 8, 43mm: $200 off at Walmart $799 99 $999 99 $200 off (20%) Save $200 on the 43mm high-end Garmin Fenix 8 at Walmart and enjoy one of the best premium multisport watches on the market. We don't know how long this deal will last, so act fast and get one now! Buy at Walmart Garmin Fenix 8, 51mm: Now $200 off on Amazon! $200 off (18%) The larger Garmin Fenix 8 with a 51mm case is also on sale! For what might be a limited time, Amazon lets you buy this deluxe Garmin watch with voice control for $200 off. This is the model with an AMOLED touchscreen and no solar charging. Buy at Amazon Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar: Save $201! $201 off (25%) The Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar is the ultimate adventure smartwatch, built for explorers who wabt durability and cutting-edge features. With solar charging capabilities, a rugged GPS design, and a touchscreen display, it’s perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. So, act fast and save! Buy at Amazon Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar: Save $170! $170 off (17%) Act fast and save $170 on the Garmin Fēnix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar on Amazon. With its rugged design, solar charging, and built-in flashlight, it's perfect for outdoor adventures. So, get one for less while you can! Buy at Amazon





If you're after Garmin's premium Fenix models, you can save big as well. The 43mm Garmin Fenix 8 is currently $200 off at Walmart, making it a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a high-end multisport watch. If you prefer a larger display, the 51mm Fenix 8 is also $200 off on Amazon.



In case you don't demand the latest and greatest, you can save $201 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar—an unbeatable choice for those who want solar charging, GPS navigation, and a rugged design. The Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar is also discounted and available for $170 off.





Best Garmin Enduro smartwatch deals





Garmin Enduro 3 51 mm, Solar, Sapphire: Save $100! $100 off (11%) The Garmin Enduro 3 is built for ultraperformance, combining solar charging, sapphire glass, and incredible battery life in a rugged 51mm GPS smartwatch. With detailed mapping, a built-in LED flashlight, and a Carbon Gray DLC Titanium case, it’s designed for shoppers who demand the best. Act fast and save $100 while you can! Buy at Amazon Garmin Enduro 2: Save 41% on Amazon! $451 off (41%) Act fast and save a whopping $451 on the Garmin Enduro 2 with this sweet Amazon deal. The watch is loaded with features, has a durable design and is a great choice if you don't want to overspend on the latest model. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Garmin Enduro: Save $420! $420 off (47%) Amazon is also selling the OG Garmin Enduro, letting you get one for just under $480. That's a whopping $420 off its usual price of about $900. Don't hesitate! Buy at Amazon





Endurance athletes will be happy to learn that Amazon is offering hefty discounts on all three generations of Garmin's Enduro smartwatch.





The 51mm Garmin Enduro 3 with solar charging and a sapphire glass display is currently $100 off, while the Garmin Enduro 2 is available at an unbeatable 41% discount, making it the better choice for buyers who don't want to overspend.





That being said, the original Enduro is available at a massive $420 discount and is selling for under $480, making it the logical pick for those who want to experience what it's like to own an Enduro smartwatch at the lowest possible price.



