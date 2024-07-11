Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 now and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings, free storage upgrades, and major Samsung credit!
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The best Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases available right now

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best Galaxy Fold 6 cases available right now
The next chapter in Samsung's foldable journey has been written. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is official, and it's the best Samsung foldable phone to date. It's lighter, more powerful, and has a new stylish design, plus a more useful aspect ratio.

You can pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 below, but if you've already done so, it's time to talk protection. This engineering feat needs to be kept safe, as gravity can be a real pain sometimes, as Isaac Newton often posts on Facebook.

Z Fold 6: $1,400+ off with trade-in + 2X FREE storage upgrade

Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. Eligible phone trade-ins will help you save up to $1,200. You also get a FREE storage upgrade ($240). PhoneArena's special offer gives you $100 in Samsung Credit when purchasing a Z Fold 6, which isn't stackable with the reservation bonus. You even get a full year of Samsung Care+ (worth $156) if you opt for carrier activation.
$1420 off (70%) Trade-in
$599 99
$2019 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB on Amazon!

Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 on Amazon and score a free storage upgrade worth $120. Amazon is also tossing in a $300 Gift Card. So, your total savings will be $420 if you pre-order on Amazon.
$420 off (18%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon


In this article, we've collected and summarized the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases you can get right now, but before we proceed, let's answer one pressing question.

Can you use the Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases on the Galaxy Z Fold 6? 


Sadly, no. The dimensions are different, this year's model is a couple of millimeters different all around, due to the changed aspect ratio. So, old Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases won't fit, and furthermore, the camera design is also different. Fret not, though. There are a lot of cases available, including some really nice budget options, so without further ado, let's get to it.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases:

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Silicone Case by Samsung

The&amp;nbsp;Galaxy Z Fold 6 Silicone Case, an all-time classic - The best Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases available right now
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Silicone Case, an all-time classic

You can't go wrong with a Samsung case for your Galaxy Z Fold 6. These cases are made to fit perfectly, and normally, the Korean company has a wide variety of cases to satisfy every style. For example, the classic silicone case is an all-time best-seller. It's sleek and protective, and it doesn't cost an arm or a leg. Cool colors are available as well.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Silicone Case by Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold6 Silicone Case lets you keep an eye on your phone no matter what you’re doing.
$21 off (25%)
$63 74
$84 99
Buy at Samsung


Slim Clear Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 by Samsung

The Slim Clear Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6, a great way to show your phone&#039;s true self - The best Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases available right now
The Slim Clear Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6, a great way to show your phone's true self

Clear cases have been immensely popular, and for good reason. If you want to let the true nature of your phone shine through, your best bet is to get a clear case. This Samsung Slim Clear case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 has the added benefit of being, well, slim. You don't want to ruin Samsung's effort to make this foldable as thin and lightweight as possible, do you?

Slim Clear Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 by Samsung

Help protect your phone without hiding it with the Galaxy Z Fold6 Clear Case
$15 off (50%)
$14 99
$29 99
Buy at Samsung


Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen Case by Samsung


The Galaxy Z Fold 6 supports the S Pen, but there's no slot inside the phone to tuck it in safely. That's why the S Pen cases have been very popular with Z Fold devices. This one comes in bright and playful colors, and offers good protection, in addition to the aforementioned S Pen slot. Multitask like a king and never lose your stylus!

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen Case by Samsung

Unfold creativity and productivity with S Pen while protecting your Galaxy Z Fold6 with the Galaxy Z Fold6 S Pen Case.
$25 off (25%)
$74 99
$99 99
Buy at Samsung


Galaxy Z Fold 6 Kindsuit Case by Samsung


For the serious business people out there, a leather case could be the perfect match for a suit and a briefcase. Of course, the Kindsuit Case is for everyone, despite its name, and it offers not just looks but protection as well.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Kindsuit Case by Samsung

Get the premium look and feel you love with the Kindsuit Case while providing all-around protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 6
$23 off (25%)
$67 49
$89 99
Buy at Samsung

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro Designed for Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case


You can't go wrong with Spigen. The Korean brand has a solid reputation in the smartphone case industry. As solid as its cases. The Ultra Hybrid Pro Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case offers a comprehensive set of safety features while keeping things transparent. The price is also pretty competitive.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro Designed for Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case

Hybrid structure of PC and TPU with Air Cushion Technology to achieve a durable but slim design
Buy at Amazon


Spigen Tough Armor Pro P Designed for Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case


If you want the absolute best, the top-level, military-grade protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Spigen Tough Armor Pro case is one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 rugged cases out there! This one has it all: dual-layer TPU and PC design (soft inner shell, hard outer shell), Air Cushion technology (basically small airbags for your phone at the corners of the case), and special foam to further absorb impact. Everything. And the price is good, too.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro Designed for Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case

Hybrid structure of PC and TPU with Air Cushion Technology to achieve a durable but slim design
Buy at Amazon

UAG Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Plyo Pro Case


Another titan in the smartphone case pantheon. UAG cases are known for their indestructive ness, and this clear case is no exception. Did we mention it's clear? What's even better is that it comes with a magnetic wireless charging insert to make wireless charging even better. UAG says it won't yellow over time, and we believe that.

UAG Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Plyo Pro Case

Constructed with a featherlight PC backplate and TPU shock-absorbing frame. Impact-resistant soft core and armor shell with air-soft corners for cushioning impact.
Buy at Amazon

Conclusion


So, there you have it. Our comprehensive list of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases available at the moment. This list is a bit on the shorter side, but as other big names, such as OtterBox and Moment, enter the game, things will get even more interesting. We will update this article with the latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases, so be sure to check back regularly.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced

Latest News

Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless