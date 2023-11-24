Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals 2023: Up to $250 in savings right now!

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Only the best Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals 2023: Tempting timepiece top-tiers to treasure
Ready for some insane Black Friday offers on smartwatches this season? No joke, Samsung has some of its best Galaxy Watch models on offers, and I'm talking about impressive % markdowns! You can now get a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for as low as $179.99!

But it's not only Galaxy Watch. Some of the best smartwatch models are also discounted! How do you find them? Well the best Black Friday smartwatch deals are available for you right here! That's right: we've ensured that all of the best deals are right here, waiting for you to browse them and take your pick. No need to browse and hop from site to site and from one shop to the next. The best Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals are right here, and we're updating them frequently! Shop away!

Top Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): Save up to $330 with a trade-in at Samsung.com

Black Friday may not have come yet, but this Samsung.com trade-in deal on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is as good as a Black Friday one. At the moment, trading in an old smartwatch helps you get up to $250 off as a trade-in credit, plus instant savings of $80. Keep in mind that this is a Samsung Store app-exclusive offer.
$330 off (83%) Trade-in
$69 99
$399 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, 40mm: Now 24% off its price!

The hot new Galaxy Watch 6 is also discounted right now. This wearable sells for $71 less at Amazon right now. This is the 40mm variant with Bluetooth only. Get it now and save big.
$71 off (24%)
$228 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke Edition: Now $100 OFF!

Right now, Amazon sells the epic Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke Edition with an exciting 30% discount. If you want to save as much as $151 on this Samsung wearable, now's definitely the time to act. This is the BT-only version.
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday deals on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): Save 19%!

Rotating Bezel, Fitness Tracker, Personalized HR Zones, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Heart Monitor, BIA Sensor, Health Insights, US Version, timeless, iconic look, fitness tracking, over 90 exercises, personalized heart rate zones, develop better sleep habits, advanced BIA sensor, play your favorite music, control your smartphone camera, make calls, text and do more
$81 off (19%)
$348 99
$429 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 47mm, LTE+Wi-Fi: up to $330 off with a trade-in

Samsung.com throws an early-bird deal on the amazing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a 47mm case. This smartwatch is currently $80 off, and trade-ins help you get an extra up to $250 off as a trade-in credit. Keep in mind that this is a Samsung Store app-exclusive offer.
$330 off (69%) Trade-in
$149 99
$479 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): Save $80!

Rotating Bezel, Fitness Tracker, Personalized HR Zones, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Heart Monitor, BIA Sensor, Health Insights, US Version, timeless, iconic look, fitness tracking, over 90 exercises, personalized heart rate zones, develop better sleep habits, advanced BIA sensor, play your favorite music, control your smartphone camera, make calls, text and do more
$80 off (20%)
$319 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon
While Black Friday is still some time away, epic deals on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are already available at the official store. Samsung.com offers the 47mm model with LTE and Bluetooth connectivity at an incredible up to $280 off its price tag. Of course, you need to trade in an older wearable to get that discount. Best Buy also has a tempting trade-in offer on the smaller-sized model. 

Black Friday Galaxy Watch 6 deals 

Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition (47mm): Now $90 OFF on Amazon!

Bluetooth Smartwatch, Health, Fitness, Sleep, HR Tracker, Improved Battery, Sapphire Crystal Glass, US Version, Black D-Buckle Band, custom style with unique watch faces, Manage your overall sleep quality, body composition data right on your wrist, Get an accurate heart rate, Auto Workout Tracking, sapphire crystal glass face, enhanced GPS with voice navigation
$90 off (20%)
$359 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke (Edition 44mm): Save $120!

Bluetooth Smartwatch, Health, Fitness, Sleep, HR Tracker, Improved Battery, Sapphire Crystal Glass, US Version, Black D-Buckle Band, custom style with unique watch faces, Manage your overall sleep quality, body composition data right on your wrist, Get an accurate heart rate, Auto Workout Tracking, sapphire crystal glass face, enhanced GPS with voice navigation
$120 off (32%)
$259 99
$379 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition (40mm)

Bluetooth Smartwatch, Health, Fitness, Sleep, HR Tracker, Improved Battery, Sapphire Crystal Glass, US Version, Black D-Buckle Band, custom style with unique watch faces, Manage your overall sleep quality, body composition data right on your wrist, Get an accurate heart rate, Auto Workout Tracking, sapphire crystal glass face, enhanced GPS with voice navigation
$100 off (30%)
$229 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): Now $71 OFF on Amazon!

Fitness Tracker, Personalized HR Zones, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Heart Monitor, BIA Sensor, Health Wellness Insights, Big Screen, US Version, Workout to your full potential, personalized heart rate zones, insights to develop better sleep habits with Advanced Sleep, continually scans your heart rate, advanced BIA sensor, play your favorite music, control your smartphone camera, make calls, text and do more from anywhere, largest display, Match any mood or style
$71 off (22%)
$258 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): Now: $71 OFF on Amazon!

Fitness Tracker, Personalized HR Zones, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Heart Monitor, BIA Sensor, Health Wellness Insights, Big Screen, US Version, Workout to your full potential, personalized heart rate zones, insights to develop better sleep habits with Advanced Sleep, continually scans your heart rate, advanced BIA sensor, play your favorite music, control your smartphone camera, make calls, text and do more from anywhere, largest display, Match any mood or style
$71 off (24%)
$228 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6: Save big with a trade-in at Samsung.com

The Galaxy Watch 6 is heavily discounted for Black Friday. At Samsung.com, the device is $70 off, and trade-ins help you get up to $250 in trade-in credit. Keep in mind that this is a Samsung Store app-exclusive offer.
$70 off (23%) Trade-in
$229 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6, 40mm, BT - 7% OFF

You can also get the Galaxy Watch 6 with a 40mm case at Walmart for 7% less. You get Fitness Tracker, Heart Monitor, BIA Sensor, Advanced Sleep Coaching in Graphite.
$277 99
$299 99
Expired
The non-Classic Galaxy Watch 6 didn't fall behind, and Samsung.com is giving you a chance to get it at a Black Friday-worthy discount of 74% with an eligible trade-in. The jaw-dropping deal lets you get this sleek wearable for a tad under $100. Check out other cool deals on the Galaxy Watch 6 for Black Friday - you can save a couple of dollars without the need to trade in anything. But remember, the best deals may already be live! 

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Black Friday deals

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm): Save $90!

Body, Health, Fitness and Sleep Tracker, Improved Battery, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Titanium Frame, GPS Route Tracking, US Version, advanced sleep tracker, body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index, accurate heart rate , Auto Workout Tracking, improved battery life, super-tough titanium case, Route Tracking
$90 off (18%)
$409 99
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition (45mm): Save $100!

Bluetooth Smartwatch w/ Body, Health, Fitness and Sleep Tracker, Improved Battery, Enhanced GPS Tracking, US Version, Black Bezel w/Two-Tone Band, Designed to withstand, golf themed, New premium features: smart caddie, Manage sleep quality, get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index, accurate heart rate, improved battery life
$100 off (20%)
$399
$499
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Bespoke Edition (45mm): Save $100!

Bluetooth Smartwatch, Body, Health, Fitness, Sleep Tracker, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Titanium Frame, US Version, Black Rugged Sport Band, custom style with unique watch faces, advanced sleep tracker, readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index, accurate heart rate, Auto Workout Tracking, improved battery keeps up with you, sapphire crystal glass face, enhanced GPS with voice navigation
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Save big with trade-in at Samsung

If you have an older device to trade in, we suggest you pick Samsung.com's deal on the Watch 5 Pro. The BT-only version of the wearable is now discounted by $80. If you trade-in your old smartwatch, you can score extra savings of up to $220 in instant trade-in credit. Keep in mind that this is a Samsung Store app-exclusive offer.
$300 off (67%) Trade-in
$149 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung
So far, the best deal on a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model is available at Amazon! But that's just thus far, as we're seeing loads more deals become available as time goes on. Who knows? Maybe the deepest discounts on Watch 5 Pro models are yet to come!... If they are still available. So why hesitate? 

Galaxy Watch 4: Black Friday deals

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm): Now $131 OFF its price!

Smartwatch with ECG Monitor Tracker for Health, Fitness, Running, Sleep Cycles, GPS Fall Detection, Bluetooth, readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, and Body Mass Index, tracker starts monitoring your sleep and SpO2 levels continuously ECG monitoring, advanced workout tracking, Google Assistant
$131 off (34%)
$248 98
$379 99
Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm): Now $71 OFF!

ECG Monitor Tracker for Health, Fitness, Running, Sleep Cycles, GPS Fall Detection, Bluetooth, US Version, readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, and Body Mass Index, advanced sleep tracking, monitoring your sleep and SpO2 levels continuously, ECG monitoring, advanced workout tracking, VO2 Max readings, Use Bixby or Google Assistant
$71 off (35%)
$129
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm, LTE: Save $250 at Woot!

Get the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic through this sweet Black Friday deal at Woot and save $250. The watch is still worth it despite its age, and it's a real bargain.
$250 off (58%)
$179 99
$429 99
Buy at Woot
The Galaxy Watch 4 may seem outdated, but that doesn't mean that it's not functional! Sometimes, you don't need all of those top-of-the-line products and if you're in that boat, then the Galaxy Watch 4 can do wonders for you. And luckily, it's discounted too! 

Itching for more Black Friday deals?
