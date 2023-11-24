Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals 2023: Up to $250 in savings right now!
Ready for some insane Black Friday offers on smartwatches this season? No joke, Samsung has some of its best Galaxy Watch models on offers, and I'm talking about impressive % markdowns! You can now get a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for as low as $179.99!
But it's not only Galaxy Watch. Some of the best smartwatch models are also discounted! How do you find them? Well the best Black Friday smartwatch deals are available for you right here! That's right: we've ensured that all of the best deals are right here, waiting for you to browse them and take your pick. No need to browse and hop from site to site and from one shop to the next. The best Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals are right here, and we're updating them frequently! Shop away!
Top Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals
Black Friday deals on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
While Black Friday is still some time away, epic deals on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are already available at the official store. Samsung.com offers the 47mm model with LTE and Bluetooth connectivity at an incredible up to $280 off its price tag. Of course, you need to trade in an older wearable to get that discount. Best Buy also has a tempting trade-in offer on the smaller-sized model.
Black Friday Galaxy Watch 6 deals
The non-Classic Galaxy Watch 6 didn't fall behind, and Samsung.com is giving you a chance to get it at a Black Friday-worthy discount of 74% with an eligible trade-in. The jaw-dropping deal lets you get this sleek wearable for a tad under $100. Check out other cool deals on the Galaxy Watch 6 for Black Friday - you can save a couple of dollars without the need to trade in anything. But remember, the best deals may already be live!
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Black Friday deals
So far, the best deal on a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model is available at Amazon! But that's just thus far, as we're seeing loads more deals become available as time goes on. Who knows? Maybe the deepest discounts on Watch 5 Pro models are yet to come!... If they are still available. So why hesitate?
Galaxy Watch 4: Black Friday deals
The Galaxy Watch 4 may seem outdated, but that doesn't mean that it's not functional! Sometimes, you don't need all of those top-of-the-line products and if you're in that boat, then the Galaxy Watch 4 can do wonders for you. And luckily, it's discounted too!
