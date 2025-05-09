Game, set, Verizon: telecom giant becomes official partner of U.S. tennis tours
The ATP and WTA have signed a multi-year partnership with Verizon, marking a first-of-its-kind telecom sponsorship across top U.S. tennis events.
The ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) and the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) have just announced a strategic multi-year partnership with Verizon. The regional sponsorship will cover ATP Tour and Hologic WTA Tour events in the United States. Verizon will become the official telecommunications partner to each Tour and the first telecommunications partner of the ATP.
Meanwhile, the agreement also gives Verizon integrated access to Tennis Channel's distribution ecosystem, which is the U.S. home of tennis. Basically, this means Verizon will get exclusive content placement across Tennis Channel's app, studio desk branding, and Tennis.com, which creates a consolidated platform to engage with tennis audiences during the entire season.
Meanwhile, CEO of WTA Ventures, Marina Storti, stated that this partnership is a prime example of how to work together to create value for partners through tennis.
Sinclair Chief Business Officer, Consumer Products, JR McCabe, stated that this partnership helps deliver a unified opportunity for advertisers to connect with fans during the tennis season. Eric Welles, Sinclair Chief Sports and Digital Monetisation Officer, said that Verizon is an ideal partner as the company has brought together its brand with each respective sport, unlocking "unprecedented experiences for the fans."
This partnership started at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, which was held in Indian Wells in March. The partnership with Verizon will also cover the ATX Open (Austin), Delray Beach Open (Fla.), Miami Open (Houston), Credit One Charleston Open. Also, future tournaments at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Cincinnati Open, Tennis in the Land powered by Rocket (Cleveland), and the Winston-Salem Open, as well.
ATP Chief Business Officer, Daniele Sano, said that the partnership of the ATP and Verizon is a big step, indicating that tennis is gaining momentum. Also, Sano says Verizon's investement in tennis will help bring the sport closer to fans from across the United States.
Just a few weeks after the launch of a bold new brand identity for the WTA, it is great to be taking yet another positive step for women’s tennis by welcoming Verizon to the WTA’s partner portfolio.
-Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures
Whether you're watching from the stands or streaming at home, Verizon's new partnership with the ATP and WTA means tennis fans in the U.S. can look forward to more connected experiences, exclusive content, and easier access to the action. It's a win for the sport – and for the fans who love it.
