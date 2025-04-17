Best Easter deals on tech in 2025: save big on Pixel 9 Pro XL, iPad Pro M2, and more

Top 3 easter deals right now

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB is having a $150 discount on Amazon $150 off (23%) Save big on Samsung's flagship killer on Amazon. With an excellent camera system, smooth operating system, and good battery life, this Galaxy phone is an easy buy. Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2 with 2TB of storage now $1,000 off at BestBuy $1199 $2199 The big iPad Pro powered by an Apple M2 processor is at an incredible discount on BestBuy this easter. It might not be the newest iPad Pro, but we promise you, it will run without a hiccup for many years to come. Expired HP 15t with AMD Ryzen 5 and Windows 11 now with a huge $200 discount on Walmart $299 $499 $200 off (40%) A 15.6-inch laptop from HP's affordable series is now a steal at Walmart. The model comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and offers great value. Buy at Walmart

Lenovo's Tab Plus with 256GB of storage is $98 off at the brand's store $251 99 $349 99 $98 off (28%) Right now you can grab a Lenovo Tab Plus for only $252. This makes the tablet of great value, especially when you consider it features a big 11.5-inch 2K resolution screen that hits 400 nits in terms of brightness. Buy at Lenovo The 11-inch iPad Air M2 is very affordable with a $250 discount at Amazon $250 off (24%) The 512GB of storage version of Apple's M2-powered iPad Air is now experiencing a big drop in price. Get it now, as the deal will be gone soon. Buy at Amazon The Apple iPad (2022) with a 10.9-inch screen is now a steal at Wamart $269 $349 $80 off (23%) Consider this great IPad (2022) deal at Walmart that lets you get the tablet for only $269. The offer is for the 64GB of storage Wi-Fi version in Silver or Blue color. Buy at Walmart

Easter deals on laptops in 2025

Looking for a new laptop? No worries when it comes to deals. One of the best offers available right now is for the HP 15t Windows 11 laptop with a huge $200 discount at Walmart. The deal is for the AMD Ryzen 5-powered version with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. There’s also a pretty good deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 at $81 off. The offer is for the Intel Celeron N4500-powered variant with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

HP 15t with AMD Ryzen 5 now $200 off at Walmart $299 $499 $200 off (40%) Grab this budget HP laptop with a 15.6-inch screen and 8GB of RAM with a very nice $200 discount at Walmart. With nice looks and good build quality, this HP laptop is a nice catch this easter. Buy at Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with Windows 11 and 12GB of RAM now $70 off $70 off (20%) Amazon is offering this Lenovo laptop at a nice $70 discount. This version of the IdeaPad 1 comes with 128GB of storage, a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with anti-glare coating, and one year of free Microsoft Office 365 subscription. Buy at Amazon ASUS Vivobook with a 17.3-inch screen now $130 off at Amazon $130 off (17%) Right now, the 17.3-inch ASUS Vivobook is seeing a significant drop in price at Amazon. The offer is for an Intel Core i3-powered version of the laptop, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. This ASUS Vivobook comes with Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office pack. Buy at Amazon

Easter deals on smartwatches and headphones in 2025

Small gadgets are still on the rise. Nowadays, many people can’t even leave their homes without a smartwatch or a pair of earbuds. If you’re looking for the second you are in luck, as both the

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE now at $30 off on Amazon $30 off (30%) The budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE are even friendlier now with a nice discount at Amazon. This pair of earbuds are comfortable to wear, have a built-in voice assistant, and offer good noise cancellation. Buy at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with AI now $30 off at Amazon $30 off (13%) Samsung's best Galaxy Buds are cheaper than usual on Amazon. These offer flagship-grade built and design, excellent audio outputs, and great active noise cancellation. With AI featured built-in, these are an easy choice for an audio companion. Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 with ANC now $60 off at Amazon $60 off (24%) Apple's premium earbuds are now quite affordable. This pair of earbuds offers perfect synchronisation with all Apple devices, amazing active noise cancellation with Transparency mode, and comfortable design. Buy at Amazon

Save $220 on a refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 now $579 $799 $220 off (28%) Apple's premium Watch Ultra 2 now doesn't have to break your bank account. This great Woot deal slashes the price of the titanium-made smartwatch by $220. The Watch Ultra 2 features satellite connectivity, military-grade design, and the best battery life on an Apple Watch ever. Buy at Woot Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) is now $155 off at Woot $94 99 $249 99 $155 off (62%) The aging, but still capable Galaxy Watch 4 is a bargain on Woot with this discount bringing its cost down to only $95. A good battery life and plenty of smart features make it a great value at this price. Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) now $80 off at Amazon $80 off (27%) This AI-powered smartwatch is pretty affordable during the easter holidays. The Galaxy Watch has an excellent circular OLED screen, great battery life, and the latest wearable software from Samsung. Get it now! Buy at Amazon

Easter Weekend is finally here! It is a time when one gathers with family and friends they might have not seen in a while to eat, laugh, and hunt for eggs dressed as a bunny. But as you probably know, these kinds of gatherings often get boring and there’s a real possibility you will find yourself scrolling on your phone.What better way to spend this time than to hunt for easter deals, as there are plenty during this time of the year? That’s why we have gathered all the best discounts on tech this Easter in this article. From phones to laptops, we’ve got you covered deals-wise.