Best Easter deals on tech in 2025: save big on Pixel 9 Pro XL, iPad Pro M2, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Easter Weekend is finally here! It is a time when one gathers with family and friends they might have not seen in a while to eat, laugh, and hunt for eggs dressed as a bunny. But as you probably know, these kinds of gatherings often get boring and there’s a real possibility you will find yourself scrolling on your phone.
Currently, you can find pretty good deals on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is experiencing a hefty 19% drop in price for its base 128GB storage version in Hazel or Obsidian color. If your budget for a Pixel phone is smaller, there’s also an amazing deal that drops the price of the base Pixel 8 to under $500.
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB of storage is now $200 off at Amazon, making it way more affordable than usual. However, it is still more than a thousand bucks, so the Galaxy S24 FE with a $150 discount might be a better choice for you. If you’re interested in purchasing a foldable phone, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at $400 off or the budget Motorola Razr (2024) at $100 might be your cup of tea.
There are very tempting deals on tablets available right now. For example, Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 with 2TB of storage is a whopping $1,000 off at BestBuy. If you’re into flagship Android tablets instead, there’s a nice deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Plus at Amazon. This 12.4-inch tablet is $150 off its original price, the deal includes an S Pen.
If you don’t necessarily want to spend so much cash on a tablet, then a new Lenovo Tab Plus with a built-in kickstand and a $98 discount is a great option. There are affordable Apple offerings as well. The iPad Air M2 is now $250 off at Amazon, while the base 10th Gen iPad is $80 off at Walmart.
Looking for a new laptop? No worries when it comes to deals. One of the best offers available right now is for the HP 15t Windows 11 laptop with a huge $200 discount at Walmart. The deal is for the AMD Ryzen 5-powered version with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. There’s also a pretty good deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 at $81 off. The offer is for the Intel Celeron N4500-powered variant with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.
Looking for something more polished? There’s a rather nice deal on an ASUS Vivobook with an Intel Core i3 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a huge 17.3-inch Full HD display. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.
Small gadgets are still on the rise. Nowadays, many people can’t even leave their homes without a smartwatch or a pair of earbuds. If you’re looking for the second you are in luck, as both the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the Galaxy Buds FE are $30 off at Amazon. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are also rather inexpensive at the moment, with a nice $60 discount.
When it comes to smartwatches, there is an incredible deal on an Apple Certified refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2, now at $220 off on Woot. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also up for grabs at the same store. Apple’s Watch Series 10 and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 are seeing major discounts on Amazon, making them worthy of your consideration.
What better way to spend this time than to hunt for easter deals, as there are plenty during this time of the year? That’s why we have gathered all the best discounts on tech this Easter in this article. From phones to laptops, we’ve got you covered deals-wise.
Top 3 easter deals right now
Easter deals on phones in 2025
Currently, you can find pretty good deals on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is experiencing a hefty 19% drop in price for its base 128GB storage version in Hazel or Obsidian color. If your budget for a Pixel phone is smaller, there’s also an amazing deal that drops the price of the base Pixel 8 to under $500.
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB of storage is now $200 off at Amazon, making it way more affordable than usual. However, it is still more than a thousand bucks, so the Galaxy S24 FE with a $150 discount might be a better choice for you. If you’re interested in purchasing a foldable phone, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at $400 off or the budget Motorola Razr (2024) at $100 might be your cup of tea.
Easter deals on tablets in 2025
There are very tempting deals on tablets available right now. For example, Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 with 2TB of storage is a whopping $1,000 off at BestBuy. If you’re into flagship Android tablets instead, there’s a nice deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Plus at Amazon. This 12.4-inch tablet is $150 off its original price, the deal includes an S Pen.
If you don’t necessarily want to spend so much cash on a tablet, then a new Lenovo Tab Plus with a built-in kickstand and a $98 discount is a great option. There are affordable Apple offerings as well. The iPad Air M2 is now $250 off at Amazon, while the base 10th Gen iPad is $80 off at Walmart.
Easter deals on laptops in 2025
Looking for a new laptop? No worries when it comes to deals. One of the best offers available right now is for the HP 15t Windows 11 laptop with a huge $200 discount at Walmart. The deal is for the AMD Ryzen 5-powered version with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. There’s also a pretty good deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 at $81 off. The offer is for the Intel Celeron N4500-powered variant with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.
Looking for something more polished? There’s a rather nice deal on an ASUS Vivobook with an Intel Core i3 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a huge 17.3-inch Full HD display. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.
Easter deals on smartwatches and headphones in 2025
Small gadgets are still on the rise. Nowadays, many people can’t even leave their homes without a smartwatch or a pair of earbuds. If you’re looking for the second you are in luck, as both the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the Galaxy Buds FE are $30 off at Amazon. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are also rather inexpensive at the moment, with a nice $60 discount.
When it comes to smartwatches, there is an incredible deal on an Apple Certified refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2, now at $220 off on Woot. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also up for grabs at the same store. Apple’s Watch Series 10 and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 are seeing major discounts on Amazon, making them worthy of your consideration.
Things that are NOT allowed: