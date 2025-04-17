Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Best Easter deals on tech in 2025: save big on Pixel 9 Pro XL, iPad Pro M2, and more

Easter Weekend is finally here! It is a time when one gathers with family and friends they might have not seen in a while to eat, laugh, and hunt for eggs dressed as a bunny. But as you probably know, these kinds of gatherings often get boring and there’s a real possibility you will find yourself scrolling on your phone.

What better way to spend this time than to hunt for easter deals, as there are plenty during this time of the year? That’s why we have gathered all the best discounts on tech this Easter in this article. From phones to laptops, we’ve got you covered deals-wise. 

Top 3 easter deals right now

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB is having a $150 discount on Amazon

$150 off (23%)
Save big on Samsung's flagship killer on Amazon. With an excellent camera system, smooth operating system, and good battery life, this Galaxy phone is an easy buy.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2 with 2TB of storage now $1,000 off at BestBuy

$1199
$2199
The big iPad Pro powered by an Apple M2 processor is at an incredible discount on BestBuy this easter. It might not be the newest iPad Pro, but we promise you, it will run without a hiccup for many years to come.
Expired

HP 15t with AMD Ryzen 5 and Windows 11 now with a huge $200 discount on Walmart

$299
$499
$200 off (40%)
A 15.6-inch laptop from HP's affordable series is now a steal at Walmart. The model comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and offers great value.
Buy at Walmart


Easter deals on phones in 2025


Currently, you can find pretty good deals on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is experiencing a hefty 19% drop in price for its base 128GB storage version in Hazel or Obsidian color. If your budget for a Pixel phone is smaller, there’s also an amazing deal that drops the price of the base Pixel 8 to under $500. 

The Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage now $214 off at Amazon

$214 off (19%)
Google's flagship Pixel model from 2024 is now more affordable at Amazon. The Pixel 9 Pro XL features one of the best camera systems ever put in a phone, a fast software experience, and a long-lasting battery.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage now $201 off at Amazon

$201 off (29%)
Last year's Pixel 8 is now quite affordable on Amazon. It has a very nice main camera, good battery life, and a still modern-looking design complimented by a 6.2-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB of storage is now $200 off at Amazon, making it way more affordable than usual. However, it is still more than a thousand bucks, so the Galaxy S24 FE with a $150 discount might be a better choice for you. If you’re interested in purchasing a foldable phone, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at $400 off or the budget Motorola Razr (2024) at $100 might be your cup of tea.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB of storage now $200 off at Amazon

$200 off (14%)
This amazing Galaxy S25 Ultra deal won't last for long. With excellent photo and video capabilities, and S Pen, and what might be the best display ever put in a smartphone, you will make a smart choice by purchasing Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy.
Buy at Amazon

Budget-friendly Galaxy S24 FE now $150 off for its 128GB version

$150 off (23%)
Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for under $500! That's a very tempting deal, considering this device is both compact and powerful, which are things many people look for in a smartphone.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage now with a $400 discount

$400 off (20%)
One of the best foldable phones you can buy is now even more tempting, having a $400 discount on Amazon. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a premium built, an incredible screen, and S Pen support. With 512GB of storage, this offer is one of the best right now.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr (2024) with 256GB of storage now $100 off at BestBuy

$599
$699
$100 off (14%)
One of the best clamshell-style foldable phones is very affordable at BestBuy. The razr (2024) has a very impressive foldable screen, good battery life, and a very useful outer display.
Buy at BestBuy

Easter deals on tablets in 2025


There are very tempting deals on tablets available right now. For example, Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 with 2TB of storage is a whopping $1,000 off at BestBuy. If you’re into flagship Android tablets instead, there’s a nice deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Plus at Amazon. This 12.4-inch tablet is $150 off its original price, the deal includes an S Pen. 

Apple iPad Pro M2 with a 12.9-inch screen and 2TB of storage at a thousand dollars discount

$1199
$2199
You read that correctly, the M2 iPad Pro is now $1,000 bucks off at BestBuy. No trade-in, no carrier plan, no strings attached whatsoever. The offer gets even more amazing considering it is for the 2TB of storage version. Act now by hitting the buy button before it's too late!
Expired

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB of storage now $150 off at Amazon

$150 off (15%)
Samsung's fresh Galaxy Tab S10+ is more affordable than before. At $150 off, this 12.4-inch OLED tablet is a deal to consider, especially knowing you also get the S Pen as part of the offer.
Buy at Amazon

If you don’t necessarily want to spend so much cash on a tablet, then a new Lenovo Tab Plus with a built-in kickstand and a $98 discount is a great option. There are affordable Apple offerings as well. The iPad Air M2 is now $250 off at Amazon, while the base 10th Gen iPad is $80 off at Walmart.

Lenovo's Tab Plus with 256GB of storage is $98 off at the brand's store

$251 99
$349 99
$98 off (28%)
Right now you can grab a Lenovo Tab Plus for only $252. This makes the tablet of great value, especially when you consider it features a big 11.5-inch 2K resolution screen that hits 400 nits in terms of brightness.
Buy at Lenovo

The 11-inch iPad Air M2 is very affordable with a $250 discount at Amazon

$250 off (24%)
The 512GB of storage version of Apple's M2-powered iPad Air is now experiencing a big drop in price. Get it now, as the deal will be gone soon.
Buy at Amazon

The Apple iPad (2022) with a 10.9-inch screen is now a steal at Wamart

$269
$349
$80 off (23%)
Consider this great IPad (2022) deal at Walmart that lets you get the tablet for only $269. The offer is for the 64GB of storage Wi-Fi version in Silver or Blue color.
Buy at Walmart

Easter deals on laptops in 2025


Looking for a new laptop? No worries when it comes to deals. One of the best offers available right now is for the HP 15t Windows 11 laptop with a huge $200 discount at Walmart. The deal is for the AMD Ryzen 5-powered version with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. There’s also a pretty good deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 at $81 off. The offer is for the Intel Celeron N4500-powered variant with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. 

HP 15t with AMD Ryzen 5 now $200 off at Walmart

$299
$499
$200 off (40%)
Grab this budget HP laptop with a 15.6-inch screen and 8GB of RAM with a very nice $200 discount at Walmart. With nice looks and good build quality, this HP laptop is a nice catch this easter.
Buy at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with Windows 11 and 12GB of RAM now $70 off

$70 off (20%)
Amazon is offering this Lenovo laptop at a nice $70 discount. This version of the IdeaPad 1 comes with 128GB of storage, a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with anti-glare coating, and one year of free Microsoft Office 365 subscription.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS Vivobook with a 17.3-inch screen now $130 off at Amazon

$130 off (17%)
Right now, the 17.3-inch ASUS Vivobook is seeing a significant drop in price at Amazon. The offer is for an Intel Core i3-powered version of the laptop, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. This ASUS Vivobook comes with Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office pack.
Buy at Amazon

Looking for something more polished? There’s a rather nice deal on an ASUS Vivobook with an Intel Core i3 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a huge 17.3-inch Full HD display. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.
 

Easter deals on smartwatches and headphones in 2025


Small gadgets are still on the rise. Nowadays, many people can’t even leave their homes without a smartwatch or a pair of earbuds. If you’re looking for the second you are in luck, as both the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the Galaxy Buds FE are $30 off at Amazon. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are also rather inexpensive at the moment, with a nice $60 discount. 

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE now at $30 off on Amazon

$30 off (30%)
The budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE are even friendlier now with a nice discount at Amazon. This pair of earbuds are comfortable to wear, have a built-in voice assistant, and offer good noise cancellation.
Buy at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with AI now $30 off at Amazon

$30 off (13%)
Samsung's best Galaxy Buds are cheaper than usual on Amazon. These offer flagship-grade built and design, excellent audio outputs, and great active noise cancellation. With AI featured built-in, these are an easy choice for an audio companion.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with ANC now $60 off at Amazon

$60 off (24%)
Apple's premium earbuds are now quite affordable. This pair of earbuds offers perfect synchronisation with all Apple devices, amazing active noise cancellation with Transparency mode, and comfortable design.
Buy at Amazon

When it comes to smartwatches, there is an incredible deal on an Apple Certified refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2, now at $220 off on Woot. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also up for grabs at the same store. Apple’s Watch Series 10 and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 are seeing major discounts on Amazon, making them worthy of your consideration.

Save $220 on a refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 now

$579
$799
$220 off (28%)
Apple's premium Watch Ultra 2 now doesn't have to break your bank account. This great Woot deal slashes the price of the titanium-made smartwatch by $220. The Watch Ultra 2 features satellite connectivity, military-grade design, and the best battery life on an Apple Watch ever.
Buy at Woot

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) is now $155 off at Woot

$94 99
$249 99
$155 off (62%)
The aging, but still capable Galaxy Watch 4 is a bargain on Woot with this discount bringing its cost down to only $95. A good battery life and plenty of smart features make it a great value at this price.
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) now $80 off at Amazon

$80 off (27%)
This AI-powered smartwatch is pretty affordable during the easter holidays. The Galaxy Watch has an excellent circular OLED screen, great battery life, and the latest wearable software from Samsung. Get it now!
Buy at Amazon
Loading Comments...

