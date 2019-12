Best Buy bumps up Nokia 7.2 discounts with and without carrier activation

All you need to do to score this enhanced Best Buy discount is agree to activate the unlocked 6.3-inch device on AT&T straight off the bat. You can also shave a decent 50 bucks off the aforementioned $350 list price by choosing to "activate later", but you should keep in mind this is a GSM-only product, so your major US network options are essentially limited to T-Mobile and AT&T.





Available in "charcoal" and green paint jobs, the Nokia 7.2 comes with a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, 4 gigs of RAM, 3,500mAh battery capacity, three rear-facing cameras, one 20MP selfie shooter, and a sharp Full HD+ "PureDisplay" with a sleek waterdrop-style notch. The triple shooter system on the back of the phone combines a primary 48MP imaging sensor, a 5MP depth camera for beautiful portraits, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. And yes, you also get state-of-the-art Zeiss technology at an almost unbelievably low price.





Knowing HMD Global, an official Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.2 may well be just days away, and when that happens, you're going to be even prouder of your $250 or $300 Christmas purchase.

Because the high-end Nokia 9 PureView is not that great (to put it mildly) and the upper mid-range 8.1 has never been officially released in the US, the best smartphone from the HMD-revived brand you can buy stateside right now is undoubtedly the Snapdragon 660-powered Nokia 7.2