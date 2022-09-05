 Save up to $1,300 on new Galaxy Z phones, get extra $100 gift card with Best Buy Totaltech - PhoneArena
Save up to $1,300 on new Galaxy Z phones, get extra $100 gift card with Best Buy Totaltech

Samsung Deals
@press4k
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This story is sponsored by Best Buy. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Samsung is still celebrating the launch of its latest foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — with extensive promo offers and enhanced trade-in discounts.

However, for a limited period, Best Buy is topping Samsung’s deals — you can still get up to $1,000 off by trading in your old phone, but Best Buy is also giving you $200 off on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, $300 off extra on the Z Fold 4, and adding even more value for Totaltech members with an extra $100 gift card attached to the purchase.

Which means that, even without trading in, you can still save up to $300 and get a $100 gift card.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 up to $1,300 off, plus $100 gift card!

$300 off without trade-in, gift card instantly available for Totaltech subscribers. Eligible trade-in devices include iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 20, among others. Check site for full details
$1300 off (72%) Trade-in Gift
$499 99 /mo
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

$200 off without trade-in, gift card instantly available for Totaltech subscribers. Eligible trade-in devices include iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 20, among others. Check site for full details
$1000 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0 /mo
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy


See full info on Best Buy's deals page


The discounts are tied to carrier activations and are applied to your bill credit over the contract period. As for the gift card — you need an active Totaltech subscription to claim it. Even if you sign up for Totaltech right before you buy your new Galaxy Z, you will still be eligible.

As a reminder, here’s what Best Buy Totaltech gets you:

  • Free 24/7 Geek Squad support
  • 24 months of protection purchased tech items (includes AppleCare+ for Apple products)
  • Free delivery and installation of tech
  • Exclusive discounts
  • Repair discounts
  • Extended, 60-day return window
  • Free haul-away

Best Buy Totaltech subscription

Yearly membership. Around-the-clock tech support, up to 24 months of product protection, free delivery and standard installation, exclusive items and deals.
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy


If all of this sounds like a great deal to you, you may need to act fast, as the promo is valid through this Sunday, the 11th.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is highly regarded as a fleshed-out, top-tier experience for those who demand the best Android smartphone for multitasking. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a stylish take on the clamshell design that refines the Z Flip 3 feel and super-charges it with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — the latest and greatest in Android land.

Shopping with Best Buy is as easy and convenient as ever — you can simply walk in a location, schedule a 1-on-1 appointment with an expert that can help you on your shopping trip, or buy online with a same-day delivery option being available across many areas in the US. The convenient curbside pickup has also remained an option as many customers prefer it — just set up your purchase online, then drive by a Best Buy location to pick it up.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless