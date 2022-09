Save up to $1,300 on new Galaxy Z phones, get extra $100 gift card with Best Buy Totaltech

This story is sponsored by Best Buy. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer





Free 24/7 Geek Squad support

24 months of protection purchased tech items (includes AppleCare+ for Apple products)

Free delivery and installation of tech

Exclusive discounts

Repair discounts

Extended, 60-day return window

Free haul-away

Best Buy Totaltech subscription Yearly membership. Around-the-clock tech support, up to 24 months of product protection, free delivery and standard installation, exclusive items and deals. $199 99 Buy at BestBuy

Samsung is still celebrating the launch of its latest foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — with extensive promo offers and enhanced trade-in discounts.However, for a limited period, Best Buy is topping Samsung’s deals — you can still get up to $1,000 off by trading in your old phone, but Best Buy is also giving you $200 off on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, $300 off extra on the Z Fold 4, and adding even more value for Totaltech members with an extra $100 gift card attached to the purchase.Which means that, even without trading in, you can still save up to $300 and get a $100 gift card.The discounts are tied to carrier activations and are applied to your bill credit over the contract period. As for the gift card — you need an active Totaltech subscription to claim it. Even if you sign up for Totaltech right before you buy your new Galaxy Z, you will still be eligible.As a reminder, here’s what Best Buy Totaltech gets you:If all of this sounds like a great deal to you, you may need to act fast, as the promo is valid through this Sunday, the 11th.Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is highly regarded as a fleshed-out, top-tier experience for those who demand the best Android smartphone for multitasking. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a stylish take on the clamshell design that refines the Z Flip 3 feel and super-charges it with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — the latest and greatest in Android land.Shopping with Best Buy is as easy and convenient as ever — you can simply walk in a location, schedule a 1-on-1 appointment with an expert that can help you on your shopping trip, or buy online with a same-day delivery option being available across many areas in the US. The convenient curbside pickup has also remained an option as many customers prefer it — just set up your purchase online, then drive by a Best Buy location to pick it up.