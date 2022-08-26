Best Buy has a nice HP tablet with Windows and an unusual camera on sale at a great price

extremely

Incredibly enough, the same retailer is now selling the "HP 11 Inch Tablet PC" (as the device is occasionally more affectionately known as) at an even lower starting price of $199.99. That's down from $499.99, which very few people probably ever paid for a fairly generic-looking slate running Windows 11 Home in S Mode on the software side of things and packing an unimpressive 4GB RAM count, and unsurprisingly, it doesn't include a keyboard.





But a special bundle including such a handy productivity-enhancing accessory can also be had at the time of this writing for a reasonable $299.99, which represents a hefty $300 markdown of its own from a $599.99 list price.





Powered by a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor that's only disappointing if you don't consider the hugely discounted aforementioned prices, HP's Surface Go 3 alternative comes with a mighty familiar built-in kickstand, as well as a decidedly unconventional "True Vision" 13MP rotatable camera pulling double duty as both a rear and front-facing shooter depending on your needs.





Microsoft's slightly more powerful Surface Go 3 , in case you're wondering, normally starts at 400 bucks, never dropping anywhere close to the $200 mark while offering 64 gigs of sluggish eMMC storage in an entry-level configuration.





This ultra-affordable 11-inch HP tablet, meanwhile, rocks a blazing fast 128GB solid-state drive, not to mention a reasonably high-quality IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels, a "Superspeed" USB Type-C port with 5Gbps signaling data rate support, and last but not least, a 30W charger in the box.





Unless you'repassionate about tablets in general and Windows-powered models in particular, odds are you've never heard of the convolutedly named HP 11m-be0013dxyes, really) until today.