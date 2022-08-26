 Best Buy has a nice HP tablet with Windows and an unusual camera on sale at a great price - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Best Buy has a nice HP tablet with Windows and an unusual camera on sale at a great price

Deals
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy has a nice HP tablet with Windows and an unusual camera on sale at a great price
Unless you're extremely passionate about tablets in general and Windows-powered models in particular, odds are you've never heard of the convolutedly named HP 11m-be0013dx (yes, really) until today. 

Of course, if you're both a casual watcher of the Apple-dominated tablet marketand a hardcore bargain hunter, you might remember a very attractive pair of deals offered by Best Buy on this mid-range HP 11-incher with and without a bundled keyboard early last month.

HP 11-Inch Tablet PC

Wi-Fi, Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Natural Silver
$300 off (60%)
$199 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

HP 11-Inch Tablet PC

Wi-Fi, Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Natural Silver, Keyboard Included
$300 off (50%)
$299 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Incredibly enough, the same retailer is now selling the "HP 11 Inch Tablet PC" (as the device is occasionally more affectionately known as) at an even lower starting price of $199.99. That's down from $499.99, which very few people probably ever paid for a fairly generic-looking slate running Windows 11 Home in S Mode on the software side of things and packing an unimpressive 4GB RAM count, and unsurprisingly, it doesn't include a keyboard.

But a special bundle including such a handy productivity-enhancing accessory can also be had at the time of this writing for a reasonable $299.99, which represents a hefty $300 markdown of its own from a $599.99 list price.

Powered by a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor that's only disappointing if you don't consider the hugely discounted aforementioned prices, HP's Surface Go 3 alternative comes with a mighty familiar built-in kickstand, as well as a decidedly unconventional "True Vision" 13MP rotatable camera pulling double duty as both a rear and front-facing shooter depending on your needs.

Microsoft's slightly more powerful Surface Go 3, in case you're wondering, normally starts at 400 bucks, never dropping anywhere close to the $200 mark while offering 64 gigs of sluggish eMMC storage in an entry-level configuration.

This ultra-affordable 11-inch HP tablet, meanwhile, rocks a blazing fast 128GB solid-state drive, not to mention a reasonably high-quality IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels, a "Superspeed" USB Type-C port with 5Gbps signaling data rate support, and last but not least, a 30W charger in the box.

It's perhaps needless to point out that Apple's cheapest iPad is considerably costlier than $200, even at a record high discount of its own, while Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is no match for this HP bad boy in... pretty much any department.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content

Popular stories

IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless