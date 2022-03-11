Affordable Galaxy Tab A8 gets a nice discount on Amazon for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Grab yours from here:



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Okay, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 that recently got discounted is a budget-friendly tablet already, but with Amazon's new discount on it, it is getting even more affordable. The retailer is offering a sweet $80 discount on the 128GB version of the Tab A8, while the 32 and 64GB versions are also discounted by around 20%.This is the second such high discount on the Tab A8, with the prices matching Best Buy's earlier discount.The Galaxy Tab A8 is a budget-friendly tablet that normally costs $329.99 for the 128GB version. Featuring a 10.5-inch LCD screen and four Dolby Atoms speakers, it is a good enough device to consume content and read. The tablet also has a microSD card slot for additional storage, if you need it.The 128GB and the 64GB versions sport 4GB of RAM, while the 32GB has 3GB of RAM. The tablet is powered by a reasonably big 7,040mAh battery capable of 15W fast charging squeezed into a slim 6.9mm body. The three colors that this tablet is available in dark gray, pink gold, and an Amazon-exclusive silver, are all discounted today.