These are the best Black Friday OnePlus deals right now

Black Friday
@IskrenGaidarov
OnePlus Best Black Friday 2022 deals: Get a new OnePlus smartphone at a great price!
Black Friday is in full swing and the deals just keep on coming. If you are looking to snag a new OnePlus smartphone, you have many great options to choose from. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are offering some serious discounts on many OnePlus devices. Even OnePlus itself has joined the Black Friday extravaganza.

Here are the top OnePlus phone deals right now

OnePlus 10 Pro 8GB+128GB

Get OnePlus' flagship for 2022 now at an exclusive price. The device comes unlocked, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is available in two colors: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.
$250 off (31%)
$549
$799
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro - $250 OFF

This is the latest, top OnePlus flagship to get right now! This Black Friday offer concerns the 8/128GB version. The smartphone comes unlocked and you don't even have to activate it right away. A trade-in scheme also applies.
$250 off (31%)
$549
$799
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 10 Pro - $250 OFF

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, unlocked. Up to $200 cashback is available with an eligible trade-in. Get this amazing flagship phone for half the price of your regular flagship. Limited time deal, don't miss out!
$250 off (31%)
$549
$799
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 10T 8GB+128GB

If you are searching for the best deal on the newest smartphone from OnePlus - look no further. The device comes unlocked, with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and is available in Volcanic Black.
$74 off (11%)
$575
$649
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10T - $50 OFF

The newest smartphone from OnePlus is also up for grabs. It comes unlocked, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And you don't even have to activate it today!
$50 off (8%)
$599
$649
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 10T - $50 OFF

8GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Unlocked. Up to $200 cashback with eligible trade-in. Save some cash if you're on the lookout for a new OnePlus phone.
$50 off (8%)
$599
$649
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro - $200 OFF

This particular deal concerns the beefier 12GB/256GB version of last year's flagship from OnePlus. The device comes unlocked and buyers can benefit from up to $200 trade-in.
$200 off (33%)
$399
$599
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro - $350 OFF

You can now buy the OnePlus 9 Pro at $350 off its original base price at launch (i.e. $799). The device is unlocked and has 256GB of storage.
$350 off (44%)
$449
$799
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 9 - $300 OFF

The 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 9 is now on sale for half its original price. It comes unlocked, and if you decide to trade in your old device, the price can go down even more.
$300 off (50%)
$299
$599
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 9 - $300 OFF

8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Unlocked. Up to $200 trade-in. Don't hesitate to grab this phone with a huge $300 discount right now. This is a limited early Black Friday deal. Don't miss it out!
$300 off (50%)
$299
$599
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: $70 OFF

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly device from OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a good choice. Thanks to this great Black Friday deal at Best Buy, this phone is now more affordable than ever, starting at just $229.99.
$70 off (23%)
$229 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: $70 OFF

Another option for the buyers on a budget from OnePlus is the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. This phone is now only $169 with this Best Buy Black Friday offer. Don't miss out!
$70 off (29%)
$169 99
$239 99
Buy at BestBuy

 
OnePlus Black Friday offers at a glance:

OnePlus 10T Black Friday deals


The OnePlus 10T was released in the second half of 2022, later than the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the 10T lacks a telephoto zoom camera and a few other features, so it is actually a step below the 10 Pro. Interestingly, its price is discounted less than the OnePlus 10 Pro, so even though there are deals on the 10T, most people would be better off buying the 10 Pro instead.

OnePlus 10 Pro Black Friday deals 


The OnePlus 10 Pro is the best OnePlus phone you can get in 2022, and usually phone makers don't drop huge discounts on their latest phones, but this one is an exception. With its price slashed to just $550 it's an absolute steal. 

OnePlus 9 Pro Black Friday deals


The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s 2021 flagship. It brings great specs, premium quality, and modern design to the table. The phone was released back in March 2021, so it's only natural that we're seeing some pretty decent deals on it.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is can be currently be found at nearly half its original price at retailers like Best Buy. 

OnePlus 9 Black Friday deals


The more affordable OnePlus 9 differs from the Pro version by having a slightly worse camera system and a smaller display. But it is still a great device to have, with its flagship-class Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz AMOLED display. 

The OnePlus 9 can currently be found for as little as $300. The device might be almost two years old, but it still packs a punch. At this price point, at the very least you might give it a thought.

Which OnePlus should you get?


This is a tough question, as almost all of the OnePlus phones are great in their own way. The best one is of course the current flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro. Discounted to just around $550, this is most likely the most affordable flagship phone sold this Black Friday. We loved most about it in our review: it has very smooth and solid performance, good battery life, a clean interface, and a lovely design. The camera is not quite on par with the very best, but not too far off either.

You can also score great deals on the yesteryear OnePlus 9 phones, and those are even cheaper. Talk about a bargain! 

Older OnePlus flagships, like the 8T and 8, are not available anymore.

