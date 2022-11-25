These are the best Black Friday OnePlus deals right now
Black Friday is in full swing and the deals just keep on coming. If you are looking to snag a new OnePlus smartphone, you have many great options to choose from. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are offering some serious discounts on many OnePlus devices. Even OnePlus itself has joined the Black Friday extravaganza.
Here are the top OnePlus phone deals right now
OnePlus 10T Black Friday deals
The OnePlus 10T was released in the second half of 2022, later than the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the 10T lacks a telephoto zoom camera and a few other features, so it is actually a step below the 10 Pro. Interestingly, its price is discounted less than the OnePlus 10 Pro, so even though there are deals on the 10T, most people would be better off buying the 10 Pro instead.
OnePlus 10 Pro Black Friday deals
The OnePlus 10 Pro is the best OnePlus phone you can get in 2022, and usually phone makers don't drop huge discounts on their latest phones, but this one is an exception. With its price slashed to just $550 it's an absolute steal.
OnePlus 9 Pro Black Friday deals
The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s 2021 flagship. It brings great specs, premium quality, and modern design to the table. The phone was released back in March 2021, so it's only natural that we're seeing some pretty decent deals on it.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is can be currently be found at nearly half its original price at retailers like Best Buy.
OnePlus 9 Black Friday deals
The more affordable OnePlus 9 differs from the Pro version by having a slightly worse camera system and a smaller display. But it is still a great device to have, with its flagship-class Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz AMOLED display.
The OnePlus 9 can currently be found for as little as $300. The device might be almost two years old, but it still packs a punch. At this price point, at the very least you might give it a thought.
Which OnePlus should you get?
This is a tough question, as almost all of the OnePlus phones are great in their own way. The best one is of course the current flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro. Discounted to just around $550, this is most likely the most affordable flagship phone sold this Black Friday. We loved most about it in our review: it has very smooth and solid performance, good battery life, a clean interface, and a lovely design. The camera is not quite on par with the very best, but not too far off either.
You can also score great deals on the yesteryear OnePlus 9 phones, and those are even cheaper. Talk about a bargain!
Older OnePlus flagships, like the 8T and 8, are not available anymore.
