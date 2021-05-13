Apple AirTags deals: where you can buy AirTags right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Although Apple AirTag is quite new, so generous deals on it are still not there just yet, this article will have the best places you can order yours. Once deals start showing up, we’ll update this article for you.
- 11 ideas about things in your life that you can track with AirTags
- Apple is a luxury company, but not for the $449 AirTag Hermès pricing
- Do Apple’s AirTag trackers work in tall buildings
Buy Apple AirTag from Apple
Over at Apple, one AirTag sells for $29, and a bundle of 4 AirTags is $99. The 4 AirTags bundle helps you save $17, and generally means you will pay for each AirTag some $4 less. So, if you can think of other uses for AirTag, and not just your keys, our advice is to go for the pack of 4.
Apple AirTag: buy from Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile
Of course, you may want to get the AirTags for your carrier of choice. Currently, none of the three major US carriers has any offer or deal on the AirTags, but we hope over the coming weeks some AirTag deals may actually grace us. Until then, you can purchase the AirTags at retail price here as well. The retailers also sell the pack of 4 AirTags as well, at the same price as Apple.
Apple AirTag at Best Buy
Additionally, you can buy an open-box AirTag from Best Buy and it is a bit cheaper: at $21.
Apple AirTag at Amazon
Over at Amazon, the AirTag retails for $29, as everywhere else at the moment. Amazon does have its Amazon Rewards Visa Card program: if you get approval for this program, you can get a $50 Gift Card and can then get the AirTag for free. Details and conditions for the Amazon Rewards program you can find down below:
Apple AirTag at Target and Walmart
The Apple AirTag retails at $29 over at Target and Walmart, and for the moment, these two retailers don't offer any AirTag deals.
Once you've made your purchase, don't forget to also buy an AirTag keychain, key ring, or an AirTag case. You know, the AirTag doesn't have a hole in it, so you do need a case or key ring so you can attach it to stuff. You can check out our selection with the best AirTag accessories for suggestions on which one you should go for.