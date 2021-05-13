Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Apple AirTags deals: where you can buy AirTags right now

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
May 13, 2021, 9:14 AM
AirTag – Apple’s answer to Tile and Samsung SmartTag is on the way to becoming a very popular little gadget. It allows you to track important items with your iPhone and assure you don’t lose your keys that often. Some people even use it in a pet collar to stop their dogs from running off in the wilderness… or something like that.

Well, Apple AirTag’s retail price is $29, and currently, there's no discounts on that price. We have made this article to help you find where you can buy the object tracker from Apple and make sure you will buy it at the best available price, and if possible – to benefit from some perks with your purchase.

Although Apple AirTag is quite new, so generous deals on it are still not there just yet, this article will have the best places you can order yours. Once deals start showing up, we’ll update this article for you.

You may find interesting:

Buy Apple AirTag from Apple


Over at Apple, one AirTag sells for $29, and a bundle of 4 AirTags is $99. The 4 AirTags bundle helps you save $17, and generally means you will pay for each AirTag some $4 less. So, if you can think of other uses for AirTag, and not just your keys, our advice is to go for the pack of 4.

Apple AirTag: buy from Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile


Of course, you may want to get the AirTags for your carrier of choice. Currently, none of the three major US carriers has any offer or deal on the AirTags, but we hope over the coming weeks some AirTag deals may actually grace us. Until then, you can purchase the AirTags at retail price here as well. The retailers also sell the pack of 4 AirTags as well, at the same price as Apple.

Apple AirTag at Best Buy


Best Buy often has a freeby or some sort of promo when no other retailers do. Well, the AirTag is $29 here as well; however, with your purchase, you get 6 free months of Apple Music and 6 free months of Apple News+. There's a catch though: this offer is available only for new subscribers, so if you used to have a sub for Apple Music or Apple News+, you can't benefit from this offer.

Additionally, you can buy an open-box AirTag from Best Buy and it is a bit cheaper: at $21.

Apple AirTag at Amazon


Over at Amazon, the AirTag retails for $29, as everywhere else at the moment. Amazon does have its Amazon Rewards Visa Card program: if you get approval for this program, you can get a $50 Gift Card and can then get the AirTag for free. Details and conditions for the Amazon Rewards program you can find down below:

Apple AirTag at Target and Walmart


The Apple AirTag retails at $29 over at Target and Walmart, and for the moment, these two retailers don't offer any AirTag deals.

Once you've made your purchase, don't forget to also buy an AirTag keychain, key ring, or an AirTag case. You know, the AirTag doesn't have a hole in it, so you do need a case or key ring so you can attach it to stuff. You can check out our selection with the best AirTag accessories for suggestions on which one you should go for.

