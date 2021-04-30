Do Apple’s AirTag trackers work in tall buildings





The issue was discovered by XDA writer



Still, the standard AirTag tracking can let you know that the tracker is basically in the same building, but that’s not very helpful if you work or live in a skyscraper.



This problem isn’t going to affect everyone. Obviously, Hong Kong is a rather specific case study. Apartments or even two-story houses with open-plan staircases shouldn’t cause the same issues, which means North American users likely won’t be affected.



In fact, people who live in a tall building often have access to just one floor where their apartment is, so the AirTag should perform just fine. However, if you work in a tall building, where you move constantly between floors, the AirTag might not be the most useful device for your needs as it will be for someone else.

There’s an interesting statistic on the topic, which comes from



The USA is second with 825 (150m+), 220 (200m+), and 28 (300m+) tall buildings. Ironically, The Big Apple is Apple’s Achilles’ heel. New York is the “tallest city” in the USA. The UAE is third on the list, then we’ve got the island of Japan and South Korea is fifth.



Since this is a new market niche for Apple, there are many questions around how AirTags work - are they reliable, secure, or… useful at all? For the most part, the answer to all questions will be “yes”. However, there are certain aspects of the technology, which were either overlooked by Tim Cook and company, or the tech simply isn’t there yet.