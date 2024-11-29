Black Friday 2024 AirPods deals: Don't miss out on a 38% discount on the latest AirPods Pro

AirPods Max Black Friday deals





AirPods Max in white with a sweet 27% discount! The original AirPods Max with the Lightning cable is $150 off on Amazon! While not the latest model, they still offer incredible audio quality with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and Transparency Mode. $150 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max in Red with 27% discount! Right now on Amazon, you can snag the AirPods Max in Red for a fantastic $150 off, making it an even sweeter deal for those who love a bold and vibrant look. With premium sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a sleek design, this is the perfect time to grab a pair if you're looking to upgrade your audio experience while standing out in style! $150 off (27%) Buy at Amazon





Apple's over-ear headphones are truly something special. With fantastic noise cancellation, a great transparency mode, crystal-clear sound, and a wide soundstage, they offer an incredible listening experience. Plus, they introduced Spatial Audio, so you know they've perfected it.





Apple recently refreshed its AirPods Max with USB-C charging and a new set of colors. While the updated model hasn’t seen any major discounts, the Lightning version is a different story. If you are okay with sticking to the Lightning cable, you can grab the AirPods Max with a 27% discount right now!



AirPods Pro Black Friday deals





AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and a sweet 38% discount on Amazon! Ahead of Black Friday, the latest AirPods Pro 2 are already $95 off on Amazon. Thanks to a recent software update, the Pro model now includes new health-related features, like clinical-grade Hearing Aid functionality. $95 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Save 36% on the AirPods Pro 2 at Best Buy! Save 36% on Apple AirPods Pro 2 and enjoy the ultimate wireless experience! With Bluetooth connectivity, Active Noise Cancellation, personalized spatial audio, and even a hearing aid feature, Apple's Pro earbuds are a great choice! $89 off (36%) $159 99 $249 Buy at BestBuy





While Apple didn't release new AirPods Pro this year, it did enhance the current AirPods Pro with a software update. The AirPods Pro 2 now offers new health features, even doubling as a hearing aid!



Plus, there is improved Siri integration, which is key to the Apple Intelligence experience. So if you are after top-notch audio gear from Apple, the AirPods Pro 2 is the way to go.





Now, with Black Friday in its peak, you can snag the latest Pro model at 38% off on Amazon – a deal you don't want to miss before it's gone!





AirPods Black Friday deals



AirPods 4 with 8% discount on Amazon! The latest AirPods 4 come equipped with the powerful H2 chip, offering up to 30 hours of battery life and personalized Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience. While they don't feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), at this price, they still deliver excellent sound quality and performance, making them a solid deal for anyone looking for premium audio without breaking the bank! $10 off (8%) Buy at Amazon AirPods 4 with ANC has a 8% discount! If you're looking for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and extra features like Adaptive Audio and Transparency Mode, the AirPods 4 with ANC is the way to go. Right now, you can snag them with a 8% discount — it might not be a huge markdown, but it's still a better deal than usual, especially if you're after those extra features for an enhanced listening experience! $14 off (8%) Buy at Amazon Save $40 on the AirPods 2 on Walmart! If you're on a budget but still want the Apple AirPods experience, the AirPods 2 are a solid choice. They offer great audio quality and a seamless connection with your Apple devices — sometimes, that’s all you really need! $40 off (31%) $89 $129 Buy at Walmart

AirPods 4 (yes, it comes in two tiers) pretty much shares the same perks as the current Pro model (except, for example, the new health features) but at a lower price. Now, this is where it gets interesting. Apple recently dropped the AirPods 4 , which brings some solid new features and big upgrades over previous models. The pricier version of the(yes, it comes in two tiers) pretty much shares the same perks as the current Pro model (except, for example, the new health features) but at a lower price.

With Black Friday in its last hours, the latest AirPods 4 is still seeing a modest price drop of 8%. While not surprising for a newly released model, it is still a chance to save a little if these new earbuds are your choice!





As for the older AirPods 2, it might lack the bells and whistles of newer models, but it still offers great sound quality, reliable performance, and effortless pairing with Apple devices.



Now available for under $90, these wireless earbuds are an excellent budget-friendly gift for kids, a smart way to nudge your parents into hands-free calling while driving, or a practical option for anyone wanting affordable earbuds without stressing over losing them!







