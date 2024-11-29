Black Friday 2024 AirPods deals: Don't miss out on a 38% discount on the latest AirPods Pro
Today's the big day, and if AirPods are on your wishlist, you better act fast – Black Friday deals are hotter than ever! Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are bringing the heat with insane discounts that won't last much longer.
Speaking of major retailers, the Black Friday phone deals they offer are definitely not to be missed either!
This is your chance to grab AirPods at the best prices of the year – these deals are flying off the shelves, so don’t let them slip away!
And if you’re looking to enhance your audio experience even more, don’t miss out on the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals. Plus, if AirPods aren't quite what you are looking for, there are already plenty of fantastic Black Friday headphone deals available, too!
Plus, there is improved Siri integration, which is key to the Apple Intelligence experience. So if you are after top-notch audio gear from Apple, the AirPods Pro 2 is the way to go.
Now available for under $90, these wireless earbuds are an excellent budget-friendly gift for kids, a smart way to nudge your parents into hands-free calling while driving, or a practical option for anyone wanting affordable earbuds without stressing over losing them!
AirPods usually don't come cheap, but today, you can score the premium AirPods Pro 2 for a jaw-dropping 38% off, bringing the price to under $160! This deal is a total steal, so don't wait! The AirPods Max is also on fire with up to 27% off on select colors. And if you are eyeing older models, the AirPods 2 is going for $40 off!
Top three AirPods deals during Black Friday
AirPods Max Black Friday deals
Apple's over-ear headphones are truly something special. With fantastic noise cancellation, a great transparency mode, crystal-clear sound, and a wide soundstage, they offer an incredible listening experience. Plus, they introduced Spatial Audio, so you know they've perfected it.
Apple recently refreshed its AirPods Max with USB-C charging and a new set of colors. While the updated model hasn’t seen any major discounts, the Lightning version is a different story. If you are okay with sticking to the Lightning cable, you can grab the AirPods Max with a 27% discount right now!
AirPods Pro Black Friday deals
While Apple didn't release new AirPods Pro this year, it did enhance the current AirPods Pro with a software update. The AirPods Pro 2 now offers new health features, even doubling as a hearing aid!
Now, with Black Friday in its peak, you can snag the latest Pro model at 38% off on Amazon – a deal you don't want to miss before it's gone!
AirPods Black Friday deals
Now, this is where it gets interesting. Apple recently dropped the AirPods 4, which brings some solid new features and big upgrades over previous models. The pricier version of the AirPods 4 (yes, it comes in two tiers) pretty much shares the same perks as the current Pro model (except, for example, the new health features) but at a lower price.
With Black Friday in its last hours, the latest AirPods 4 is still seeing a modest price drop of 8%. While not surprising for a newly released model, it is still a chance to save a little if these new earbuds are your choice!
As for the older AirPods 2, it might lack the bells and whistles of newer models, but it still offers great sound quality, reliable performance, and effortless pairing with Apple devices.
