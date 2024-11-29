Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Black Friday 2024 AirPods deals: Don't miss out on a 38% discount on the latest AirPods Pro

2comments
Today's the big day, and if AirPods are on your wishlist, you better act fast – Black Friday deals are hotter than ever! Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are bringing the heat with insane discounts that won't last much longer. 

Speaking of major retailers, the Black Friday phone deals they offer are definitely not to be missed either! 

AirPods usually don't come cheap, but today, you can score the premium AirPods Pro 2 for a jaw-dropping 38% off, bringing the price to under $160! This deal is a total steal, so don't wait! The AirPods Max is also on fire with up to 27% off on select colors. And if you are eyeing older models, the AirPods 2 is going for $40 off! 

This is your chance to grab AirPods at the best prices of the year – these deals are flying off the shelves, so don’t let them slip away!

Top three AirPods deals during Black Friday

AirPods Pro 2 with an amazing 38% discount!

This Black Friday, Amazon is offering a generous 38% off the AirPods Pro 2! With a recent software update, the Pro model now includes new health features, like clinical-grade Hearing Aid functionality, which makes them stand out even more!
$95 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Get 27% discount on the red AirPods Max!

Apple's over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, deliver exceptional audio quality and come packed with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and Transparency Mode. Right now, they're available at a 27% discount on Amazon!
$149 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

You can save $40 on the AirPods 2 on Walmart!

If you're on a budget but still want the Apple AirPods experience, the AirPods 2 are a solid choice. They offer great audio quality and a seamless connection with your Apple devices — sometimes, that’s all you really need!
$40 off (31%)
$89
$129
Buy at Walmart

And if you’re looking to enhance your audio experience even more, don’t miss out on the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals. Plus, if AirPods aren't quite what you are looking for, there are already plenty of fantastic Black Friday headphone deals available, too!


AirPods Max Black Friday deals


AirPods Max in white with a sweet 27% discount!

The original AirPods Max with the Lightning cable is $150 off on Amazon! While not the latest model, they still offer incredible audio quality with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and Transparency Mode.
$150 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max in Red with 27% discount!

Right now on Amazon, you can snag the AirPods Max in Red for a fantastic $150 off, making it an even sweeter deal for those who love a bold and vibrant look. With premium sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a sleek design, this is the perfect time to grab a pair if you're looking to upgrade your audio experience while standing out in style!
$150 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple's over-ear headphones are truly something special. With fantastic noise cancellation, a great transparency mode, crystal-clear sound, and a wide soundstage, they offer an incredible listening experience. Plus, they introduced Spatial Audio, so you know they've perfected it. 

Apple recently refreshed its AirPods Max with USB-C charging and a new set of colors. While the updated model hasn’t seen any major discounts, the Lightning version is a different story. If you are okay with sticking to the Lightning cable, you can grab the AirPods Max with a 27% discount right now! 

AirPods Pro Black Friday deals


AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and a sweet 38% discount on Amazon!

Ahead of Black Friday, the latest AirPods Pro 2 are already $95 off on Amazon. Thanks to a recent software update, the Pro model now includes new health-related features, like clinical-grade Hearing Aid functionality.
$95 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 36% on the AirPods Pro 2 at Best Buy!

Save 36% on Apple AirPods Pro 2 and enjoy the ultimate wireless experience! With Bluetooth connectivity, Active Noise Cancellation, personalized spatial audio, and even a hearing aid feature, Apple's Pro earbuds are a great choice!
$89 off (36%)
$159 99
$249
Buy at BestBuy

While Apple didn't release new AirPods Pro this year, it did enhance the current AirPods Pro with a software update. The AirPods Pro 2 now offers new health features, even doubling as a hearing aid!
 
Plus, there is improved Siri integration, which is key to the Apple Intelligence experience. So if you are after top-notch audio gear from Apple, the AirPods Pro 2 is the way to go.

Now, with Black Friday in its peak, you can snag the latest Pro model at 38% off on Amazon – a deal you don't want to miss before it's gone! 

AirPods Black Friday deals


AirPods 4 with 8% discount on Amazon!

The latest AirPods 4 come equipped with the powerful H2 chip, offering up to 30 hours of battery life and personalized Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience. While they don't feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), at this price, they still deliver excellent sound quality and performance, making them a solid deal for anyone looking for premium audio without breaking the bank!
$10 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

AirPods 4 with ANC has a 8% discount!

If you're looking for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and extra features like Adaptive Audio and Transparency Mode, the AirPods 4 with ANC is the way to go. Right now, you can snag them with a 8% discount — it might not be a huge markdown, but it's still a better deal than usual, especially if you're after those extra features for an enhanced listening experience!
$14 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $40 on the AirPods 2 on Walmart!

If you're on a budget but still want the Apple AirPods experience, the AirPods 2 are a solid choice. They offer great audio quality and a seamless connection with your Apple devices — sometimes, that’s all you really need!
$40 off (31%)
$89
$129
Buy at Walmart

Now, this is where it gets interesting. Apple recently dropped the AirPods 4, which brings some solid new features and big upgrades over previous models. The pricier version of the AirPods 4 (yes, it comes in two tiers) pretty much shares the same perks as the current Pro model (except, for example, the new health features) but at a lower price.

With Black Friday in its last hours, the latest AirPods 4 is still seeing a modest price drop of 8%. While not surprising for a newly released model, it is still a chance to save a little if these new earbuds are your choice!

As for the older AirPods 2, it might lack the bells and whistles of newer models, but it still offers great sound quality, reliable performance, and effortless pairing with Apple devices.    

Now available for under $90, these wireless earbuds are an excellent budget-friendly gift for kids, a smart way to nudge your parents into hands-free calling while driving, or a practical option for anyone wanting affordable earbuds without stressing over losing them!


