These Belkin accessories are now 20% off for our readers and a must-have for tech enthusiasts
With more and more brands committing to the no-accessories-in-the-box rule, users must find their own ways of providing their latest phones with suitable chargers, screen protectors, etc. Fortunately, here comes Belkin.
The brand specializes in designing must-have accessories for the latest iPhones and top-class Galaxy phones. Be it a four-port wall charger, durable screen protector for your new iPhone 16, compact power bank, or even auto-tracking stand, Belkin's holds the answer.
Finding the right charging solution matters, especially if you own multiple devices you want constantly ready for action. And here comes Belkin.
Belkin's 140W four-port GaN wall charger, the BoostCharge Pro, delivers convenience, safety and reliability. It helps keep a laptop and three other devices juiced up. The $129.99 charger fits iOS and Android devices; it's compatible with the iPhone 16 Series and older, some of the best Samsung phones, and more. Save $26 on it with our exclusive discount code.
The BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charging stand is another fantastic choice. It can charge your iPhone 12 or newer up to two times faster! Get one for 20% off its $129.99 MSRP.
Love being the center of attention? Get yourself the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, and you'll always be under the spotlight. The award-winning unit provides 360-degree object tracking, making FaceTime easier and more convenient than ever. The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is priced at $179.99, but you can get it for 20% off right now.
With Belkin's Universal USB-C 8-in-1 Dual Display Core Hub, handling work-related tasks is easier as well. The 8-in-1 peripherals solution features:
Simply put, you can plug two monitors with UHD resolution, keep your internet connection stable, and charge devices via the 100W PD ports. The peripherals solution sells for $139.99, but you can apply our discount code to save 20%.
If you're shopping for new accessories, here are a few top-notch options from Belkin that may be worth checking out. All arrive for 20% off with PhoneArena's exclusive discount code, 'PAMemberOnly'.
Stay powered with these top picks for smartphones
Seek power on the go? The three-port BoostCharge power bank is an affordable solution, costing just $59.99. The 20K mAh portable battery features two USB-A ports and a single USB-C. It can keep your iPhone charged during a weekend getaway and then some more and is definitely even more attractive at 20% off!
More must-haves you wouldn't want to miss
With Belkin's Universal USB-C 8-in-1 Dual Display Core Hub, handling work-related tasks is easier as well. The 8-in-1 peripherals solution features:
- 2x USB-C 100W PD ports
- 2x USB-C 3.2 ports
- 2x USB-A 3.0 ports
- HDMI 1.4
- HDMI 2.0
- Tethered cable port
- Gigabit Ethernet port
Simply put, you can plug two monitors with UHD resolution, keep your internet connection stable, and charge devices via the 100W PD ports. The peripherals solution sells for $139.99, but you can apply our discount code to save 20%.
