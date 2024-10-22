These Belkin accessories are now 20% off for our readers and a must-have for tech enthusiasts

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Belkin's 3-in-1 BoostCharge magnetic wireless charging stand with an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch placed on it.
With more and more brands committing to the no-accessories-in-the-box rule, users must find their own ways of providing their latest phones with suitable chargers, screen protectors, etc. Fortunately, here comes Belkin.

The brand specializes in designing must-have accessories for the latest iPhones and top-class Galaxy phones. Be it a four-port wall charger, durable screen protector for your new iPhone 16, compact power bank, or even auto-tracking stand, Belkin's holds the answer.

If you're shopping for new accessories, here are a few top-notch options from Belkin that may be worth checking out. All arrive for 20% off with PhoneArena's exclusive discount code, 'PAMemberOnly'.

Stay powered with these top picks for smartphones


Finding the right charging solution matters, especially if you own multiple devices you want constantly ready for action. And here comes Belkin.

Save 20% on the four-port BoostCharge Pro with code

PhoneArena's exclusive 'PAMemberOnly' code saves you 20% on the BoostCharge Pro. The four-port 140W wall charger is compatible with various iPhone and Galaxy phone models, as well as Macs, iPads, etc.
$26 off (20%)
$103 99
$129 99
Buy at Belkin

BoostCharge 20k mAh three-port power bank: 20% off

If you'd prefer a new power bank, why not consider the BoostCharge power bank? The 20k mAh capacity battery features three ports and can be yours for 20% less with our special discount code: PAMemberOnly.
$12 off (20%)
$47 99
$59 99
Buy at Belkin

BoostCharge Pro charging stand: Save 20%

The wireless charging stand from Belkin, the BoostCharge Pro, features Qi2 compatibility, making it ideal for wirelessly charging your favorite iOS devices. Compatible with various iPhone, Apple Watch, etc., models, the unit is now 20% off with our special discount code: PAMemberOnly.
$26 off (20%)
$103 99
$129 99
Buy at Belkin

Belkin's 140W four-port GaN wall charger, the BoostCharge Pro, delivers convenience, safety and reliability. It helps keep a laptop and three other devices juiced up. The $129.99 charger fits iOS and Android devices; it's compatible with the iPhone 16 Series and older, some of the best Samsung phones, and more. Save $26 on it with our exclusive discount code.

Seek power on the go? The three-port BoostCharge power bank is an affordable solution, costing just $59.99. The 20K mAh portable battery features two USB-A ports and a single USB-C. It can keep your iPhone charged during a weekend getaway and then some more and is definitely even more attractive at 20% off!

The BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charging stand is another fantastic choice. It can charge your iPhone 12 or newer up to two times faster! Get one for 20% off its $129.99 MSRP.

More must-haves you wouldn't want to miss


Love being the center of attention? Get yourself the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, and you'll always be under the spotlight. The award-winning unit provides 360-degree object tracking, making FaceTime easier and more convenient than ever. The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is priced at $179.99, but you can get it for 20% off right now.

Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro: Save 20%

You can also use our PAMemberOnly code to save 20% on the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit from Belkin. The auto-tracking solution follows movements across 360 degrees and can tilt at 90 degrees! Get yours for less with PhoneArena's exclusive coupon.
$36 off (20%)
$143 99
$179 99
Buy at Belkin

Save 20% on the USB-C 8-in-1 Dual Display Core Hub!

The 8-in-1 peripherals solution is another top choice, especially if you often handle work-related tasks from home. Compatible with various Mac models and more, the unit is perfect for enhancing productivity! Get yours for 20% off with PhoneArena's PAMemberOnly discount code.
$28 off (20%)
$111 99
$139 99
Buy at Belkin

With Belkin's Universal USB-C 8-in-1 Dual Display Core Hub, handling work-related tasks is easier as well. The 8-in-1 peripherals solution features:

  • 2x USB-C 100W PD ports
  • 2x USB-C 3.2 ports
  • 2x USB-A 3.0 ports
  • HDMI 1.4
  • HDMI 2.0
  • Tethered cable port
  • Gigabit Ethernet port

Simply put, you can plug two monitors with UHD resolution, keep your internet connection stable, and charge devices via the 100W PD ports. The peripherals solution sells for $139.99, but you can apply our discount code to save 20%.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

