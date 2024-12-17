Beats' flagship Studio Pro headphones are selling out fast after a 51% discount at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Scoring the flagship Beats Studio Pro at a massive discount is always an unmissable opportunity. And apparently, Lady Luck is feeling generous today, as it has given you another chance to get Beats' top-of-the-line headphones at a much cheaper price.

At this very moment, Amazon is offering a hefty 51% discount on these fellas, bringing their price below the $170 mark. That's a whopping $180 saved if you hurry and pull the trigger on this offer now. Beware that the discount was $190 (54%) a few weeks ago. So, acting fast is indeed crucial, as you never know when the price cut may be reduced again.

Beats Studio Pro: Save $180!

Amazon is offering a sweet $180 discount on the high-end Beats Studio Pro. This allows you to score a pair for just under $170. The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have effective ANC, and offer up to 40 hours of listening time. Act fast and save now!
$180 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon


As proper, top-quality Beats cans, the Studio Pro deliver incredible sound right out of the box. They provide a balanced audio experience with clear highs and powerful bass. Plus, they support head-tracking and come with Apple's Spatial Audio, making the sound feel three-dimensional.

Adding to the package is their standout ANC. While it might not be on the level of the noise-canceling on other top-tier headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5, it'll still mute most of the pesky noises, letting you enjoy your songs in peace.

However, the effectiveness of the ANC strongly depends on the fit of the cans. And this brings us to the Studio Pro's biggest downside: their size. For some reason, Beats decided to make them with smaller earcups and an extremely tight fit. This might result in an uncomfortable experience for one with a slightly larger head and/or ears during longer listening sessions.

Nonetheless, the Beats Studio Pro definitely offer a lot, including a superb battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge. Moreover, if you place your order now, you should be able to get them before Christmas. And if you aren't happy with them, you'll have until January 31st, 2025 to return them. So, don't miss out and save big on these top-tier headphones today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

