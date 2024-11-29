Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
The best deals of the year are live today-only! Buy now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Slashed by 54%, the top-selling Beats Studio Pro are a must-have this Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing Beats Studio Pro headphones.
It's Black Friday and Amazon just made the high-end Beats Studio Pro a true must-have, regardless of whether you're currently in the market for a pair or not! The retailer is now offering a massive 54% discount on these puppies, slashing a jaw-dropping $190 off their hefty price. This means you now have the rare chance to score Beats' flagship headphones for just under $160, which makes this deal one you just can't miss.

Beats Studio Pro: Save $190 on Amazon!

Amazon is selling the high-end Beats Studio Pro at a hefty $190 discount for Black Friday. This allows you to snag a pair for just under $160. The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have great ANC, and offer up to 40 hours of listening time. They are a true bargain right now, so don't hesitate and save big today!
$190 off (54%)
Buy at Amazon


As some of the best headphones money can buy right now, the Beats Studio Pro offer a lot for their current price. They deliver top-quality audio with a balanced sound and clear highs. In addition, they support head-tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional and more immersive.

Another highlight is their capable ANC, which is among the best on the market, though it's a bit less effective than the noise cancellation on other high-end cans like the Sony WH-1000XM5.

They also boast pretty remarkable battery life, offering up to 40 hours of listening time on one charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, which delivers up to 4 hours of playback in just a quick 10-minute top-up. And don't worry, you can use them with a 3.5mm headphone cable, too, you'll be able to enjoy your songs even if your battery runs out and there's no socket nearby to charge them.

Overall, the Beats Studio Pro are worth every penny spent, delivering top-notch sound, effective noise cancellation, and fantastic battery life. And at just under $160, they are a no-brainer. So, don't wait around! Tap the offer button in this article and score Beats' top-of-the-line headphones at a huge discount today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless