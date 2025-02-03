For a limited time, save 49% on the premium Beats Studio Pro headphones on Amazon
A few weeks ago, we shared that Amazon offered a sweet $100 discount on the flagship Beats Studio Pro headphones. But don't fret if you've missed our initial deal post, as it's not too late to save big on these high-end cans. In fact, Amazon's current discount is much better than the one before.
Right now, the retailer is selling these high-end Beats cans for a whopping 49% off, allowing you to score a pair for south of $180. This means you have the unmissable opportunity to save a whopping $170 on premium headphones that cost about $350. Just be sure to act fast, as this is a limited-time offer and might expire in no time!
As proper high-end Beats cans, the Studio Pro rank among the best wireless headphones on the market, delivering premium sound with clear highs and strong bass. They also support fancy features like head-tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio, offering 3D audio and an even more immersive listening experience.
Of course, we can't forget to mention their top-tier ANC, which lets you enjoy your music with fewer distractions. That said, it's worth noting that their noise-canceling falls a bit short compared to the ANC on other top-tier models, like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, so it’s not the best on the market.
Plus, with a battery life of up to 40 hours of listening time, complemented by great sound and superb ANC, it would be a shame to miss out on a pair at $170 off just because you're worried they might not fit well. So, don't waste time and place your order today!
Something we should warn you about is that the Beats Studio Pro are on the smaller side. They have smaller ear cups and might not fit everyone perfectly. That said, you can return the headphones within 30 days if they don't fit well.
