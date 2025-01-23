Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon

A close-up of the Beats Studio Pro.
We recently shared that the great-sounding Beats Studio Buds are heavily discounted at both Amazon and Woot. However, they aren't the only Beats product available at a cheaper price, as the top-of-the-line Studio Pro headphones are also on sale right now.

Amazon is offering them at a generous 29% markdown, allowing bargain hunters in the market for new high-end cans to snag a pair for just under $250. That's a whole $100 saved if you act fast and pull the trigger on this offer now while it's still up for grabs!

Beats Studio Pro: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (29%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the high-end Beats Studio Pro. This lets you grab a pair for just under $250. The headphones offer great sound, have effective ANC, and deliver up to 40 hours of listening time. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Ranked among the best on the market, Beats' flagship headphones deliver top-quality sound with crisp highs and punchy bass for a perfectly balanced listening experience. To make your listening even more mesmerizing, they support head-tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio, creating an immersive, 3D sound.

Another of their highlights is their top-tier ANC, which stops pesky noises from ruining your listening sessions. However, the noise-canceling here is still behind the ANC on other high-end headphones such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

One drawback of these Beats headphones, though, is their size. The smaller ear cups might not be a perfect fit for everyone. And if they don't sit just right, you could end up feeling a bit uncomfortable during long listening sessions. Plus, their ANC won't be as effective.

On the bright side, these puppies have good battery life, providing up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. And when you add up their awesome sound, capable ANC, and more affordable price, these are definitely worth going for. And in case they don't fit well, you'll have 30 days to return them. Therefore, don't hesitate and score a pair for less today!
