Discounted by 43%, the flagship Beats Studio Pro are a bargain waiting to be snatched up

A pair of Beats Studio Pro on a white background.
Looking for high-end Beats headphones? Now's the time to grab the flagship Beats Studio Pro while they are discounted by 43% on Amazon. This allows you to get a pair in Navy, Black, or Deep Brown for less than $200, saving you a whopping $150 on these top-tier headphones. Considering these usually go for about $350 and are among the best headphones in the market, we encourage you to act fast and save on a pair now while the offer is still available!

Beats Studio Pro: Save $150 on Amazon!

Amazon is offering a $150 price cut on the flagship Beats Studio Pro. This allows you to grab a pair for just under $200. The headphones deliver incredible sound, have effective ANC, and offer up to 40 hours of playtime. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


As proper top-of-the-line headphones, the Beats Studio Pro offer incredible, well-balanced sound with clear highs and strong bass. For an even more mesmerizing listening experience, they feature head-tracking and support Apple's Spatial Audio, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional.

What's more, they come with top-tier ANC, which does a pretty good job of silencing pesky noises. That being said, it's not quite on the level of the noise-canceling of other top-tier headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra, so these aren't for you if ANC is the biggest priority.

Another downside of these great-sounding cans is their size. Since they have smaller ear cups they may not fit everyone properly. If they don't fit correctly, you could feel some discomfort during long sessions, plus the ANC might not be as effective.

On a positive note, these fellas have great battery life, delivering up to 40 hours of listening time on one charge. This, combined with the awesome sound, great ANC, and more budget-friendly price tag, make them worth getting. And if they don't fit, you'll have 30 days to ask for a refund. So, don't wait and score a pair for much less than usual today!
