Discounted by 33%, the great-sounding Beats Pill is a sub-$100 bargain

A close-up of the Beats Pill.
As we already shared, the incredibly loud JBL Xtreme 4 is now selling at a sweet discount at Walmart. And while the deal is definitely worth taking advantage of, the Beats Pill is the better choice if you're in the market for a compact speaker with good sound and a more affordable price tag.

Amazon is offering a 33% markdown on this pill-shaped audio device, allowing bargain hunters to score one for just under $100. So, if you take advantage of this offer now, you'll save $50 and get a speaker that offers great value for money.

Beats Pill: Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (33%)
The Beats Pill is discounted by $50 on Amazon, bringing its price to under $100. The speaker offers premium sound and offers up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also packs an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Don't hesitate and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


As a proper Beats device, our friend here delivers top-quality sound with punchy bass. A downside, though, is that its Beats app doesn't feature its own EQ, which means you won't be able to adjust the sound to your taste.

On the flip side, since the speaker has compact dimensions, you can bring it anywhere you go. And we mean anywhere, as this bad boy is IP67-certified, implying it is fully dust-tight and can withstand water submersion of up to three feet for about 30 minutes.

Another highlight is its battery life, offering up to 24 hours of listening time. Plus, it can double as a power bank, charging your phone while you're enjoying your favorite songs. What's more, you can plug it into a phone or laptop via its included USB-C cable and enjoy lossless audio.

In conclusion, the Beats Pill brings a lot to the table for its sub-$100 price, offering great sound, solid durability and battery life, and nifty features such as the ability to charge your phone and deliver lossless audio via a wired connection. So, don't hesitate and get yours at a much cheaper price today!
