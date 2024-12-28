Base model iPhone 17 to reportedly get the display upgrade we’ve all been waiting for
The iPhone 16 has a problem: the base model only has a 60 Hz refresh rate for its otherwise brilliant display. That just won’t cut it in 2024 and at that price point. Fortunately it seems that Apple is finally thinking about blessing us with a smoother display that fits the premium phone that it’s attached to.
That expression is used in China to say that a company is making the bare minimum changes to its newest products. If you ask me however, I’d say that the iPhone 16 is a better representation of that phrase. At least a higher refresh rate is something that users have been asking for for years but nobody really wanted a camera control button and Apple Intelligence still remains incomplete.
If the report is accurate then iPhone users will have much more reason to upgrade next year. Even a 90 Hz display would be leagues better than the 60 Hz display on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. However the Plus variants are very likely being discontinued and replaced with the iPhone 17 Air.
After both the mini iPhone models and the Plus models failed to meet sales expectations Apple is now betting it all on a much slimmer phone. The iPhone 17 Air will allegedly be more expensive than Plus models and ship with lower specs, making it the choice of iPhone for users obsessed with aesthetics.
A report from an insider working for Apple’s supply chain claims that the base variant of the iPhone 17 will finally sport a display with a higher refresh rate. The post, which is in Chinese, says that the iPhone 17 series will “most likely” ship with higher refresh rates. It also humorously suggests that Apple is “squeezing the toothpaste” to the max.
Apple Intelligence is seeing a very staggered launch. | Video credit — Apple
A higher refresh rate on the base model iPhone 17 will instantly make it one of the best phones worth buying in 2025. This is very clearly a case of squeezing the toothpaste and will likely be marketed as a major upgrade but better late than never I suppose. Kind of reminds me of the whole USB-C port ordeal.
