Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Base model iPhone 17 to reportedly get the display upgrade we’ve all been waiting for

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Display
iPhone 16 models being displayed on stands
The iPhone 16 has a problem: the base model only has a 60 Hz refresh rate for its otherwise brilliant display. That just won’t cut it in 2024 and at that price point. Fortunately it seems that Apple is finally thinking about blessing us with a smoother display that fits the premium phone that it’s attached to.

A report from an insider working for Apple’s supply chain claims that the base variant of the iPhone 17 will finally sport a display with a higher refresh rate. The post, which is in Chinese, says that the iPhone 17 series will “most likely” ship with higher refresh rates. It also humorously suggests that Apple is “squeezing the toothpaste” to the max.

That expression is used in China to say that a company is making the bare minimum changes to its newest products. If you ask me however, I’d say that the iPhone 16 is a better representation of that phrase. At least a higher refresh rate is something that users have been asking for for years but nobody really wanted a camera control button and Apple Intelligence still remains incomplete.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence is seeing a very staggered launch. | Video credit — Apple

If the report is accurate then iPhone users will have much more reason to upgrade next year. Even a 90 Hz display would be leagues better than the 60 Hz display on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. However the Plus variants are very likely being discontinued and replaced with the iPhone 17 Air.

After both the mini iPhone models and the Plus models failed to meet sales expectations Apple is now betting it all on a much slimmer phone. The iPhone 17 Air will allegedly be more expensive than Plus models and ship with lower specs, making it the choice of iPhone for users obsessed with aesthetics.

A higher refresh rate on the base model iPhone 17 will instantly make it one of the best phones worth buying in 2025. This is very clearly a case of squeezing the toothpaste and will likely be marketed as a major upgrade but better late than never I suppose. Kind of reminds me of the whole USB-C port ordeal.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities

Latest News

Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the TikTok ban hearing until he takes office
Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the TikTok ban hearing until he takes office
Report: High levels of toxic chemicals found in Apple, Google, Samsung, and more smartwatch bands
Report: High levels of toxic chemicals found in Apple, Google, Samsung, and more smartwatch bands
Mint Mobile’s best deal of the year: 50% off Unlimited for one year!
Mint Mobile’s best deal of the year: 50% off Unlimited for one year!
OnePlus Pad (2024) launched in China as a rebranded Oppo Pad 3
OnePlus Pad (2024) launched in China as a rebranded Oppo Pad 3
The first HMD smartphone starts receiving the Android 15 update
The first HMD smartphone starts receiving the Android 15 update
Samsung Galaxy M16 leaked renders reveal slight design changes
Samsung Galaxy M16 leaked renders reveal slight design changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless