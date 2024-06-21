After this discount on Amazon, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore becomes your ultimate adventure companion

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Great-sounding Bluetooth speakers aren't exactly budget-friendly. Add a serious brand like Bang & Olufsen to the device, and the price tag goes even higher.

Fortunately, from time to time, retailers like Amazon discount awesome-sounding Bluetooth speakers, including premium ones from Bang & Olufsen. And guess what? Today is your lucky day, as you can snag a brand-new Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in Grey Mist color at a 27% discount on Amazon. Thanks to that sweet price cut, you'll save about $68 if you take advantage of this deal now.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in Grey Mist: Save $68 on Amazon!

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in Grey Mist is on sale for $68 off. The speaker offers great sound and nice durability. In addition, it delivers up to 27 hours of listening time on a single charge. Act fast and save on one today!
$68 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


Unlike other Bang & Olufsen speakers, which have an exquisite look and are made to complement a fancy and luxurious home, the Beosound Explore is rugged and designed to be your companion during your, well, explorations. The speaker even boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, making it dust-tight and allowing it to withstand submersion in water at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. So, you can bring it anywhere you go, knowing it will survive any adventure.

Of course, as a proper Bang & Olufsen device, the Beosound Explore offers incredible sound, which you can easily adjust to your taste via the EQ functionality in its companion Bang & Olufsen app. And since you won't be able to recharge your speaker while camping somewhere in the mountains, the device delivers an awesome battery life of up to 27 hours on a single charge.

So, yeah. While rugged and not as exquisite as some of its cousins, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore still offers amazing sound, durability, and battery life. It's a worthy companion for your next expedition to the wilderness. Therefore, act fast and save on one with this deal now while you can!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless