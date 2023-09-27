Up your listening for less with this awesome Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker with Alexa support





Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) in Anthracite: Save $41! Get the Anthracite-colored Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) from Amazon and save $41 in the process. The speaker has awesome sound and durability and even supports Amazon Alexa. $41 off (15%) Buy at Amazon



As we mentioned earlier, Bang & Olufsen is known for creating products that deliver incredible sound quality. So you already knew that the 2nd-gen Beosound A1 speaker would sound amazing the moment you read who its manufacturer is. Also, its companion Bang & Olufsen app contains an EQ functionality, which means you will be able to tailor the Beosound A1's audio entirely to your liking in case you don't like the default sound profile.



In addition to its awesome sound, the speaker is compact and portable and packs a P67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it's pretty durable as well. Oh, and it even has a leather carry strap for even easier carrying around.



On top of all we mentioned, the Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) has a built-in microphone and supports Amazon Alexa, which is pretty awesome since you rarely see a Bluetooth speaker with support for a voice assistant.



As for the battery life, Bang & Olufsen claims its Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) delivers up to 18 hours of listening time at increased volume. And since battery life depends on how loud you are listening, you will probably get more than 18 hours of battery life if you are not blasting Taylor Swift at maximum volume.



So, as you can see, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is a true bargain, especially now with Amazon's sweet discount. Just be sure not to miss out on this deal since it won't be available forever. This is why tap that deal button at the beginning of the article right now, since tomorrow may be late. As we mentioned earlier, Bang & Olufsen is known for creating products that deliver incredible sound quality. So you already knew that the 2nd-gen Beosound A1 speaker would sound amazing the moment you read who its manufacturer is. Also, its companion Bang & Olufsen app contains an EQ functionality, which means you will be able to tailor the Beosound A1's audio entirely to your liking in case you don't like the default sound profile.In addition to its awesome sound, the speaker is compact and portable and packs a P67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it's pretty durable as well. Oh, and it even has a leather carry strap for even easier carrying around.On top of all we mentioned, the Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) has a built-in microphone and supports Amazon Alexa, which is pretty awesome since you rarely see a Bluetooth speaker with support for a voice assistant.As for the battery life, Bang & Olufsen claims its Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) delivers up to 18 hours of listening time at increased volume. And since battery life depends on how loud you are listening, you will probably get more than 18 hours of battery life if you are not blasting Taylor Swift at maximum volume.So, as you can see, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is a true bargain, especially now with Amazon's sweet discount. Just be sure not to miss out on this deal since it won't be available forever. This is why tap that deal button at the beginning of the article right now, since tomorrow may be late.

Bang & Olufsen is a renowned name in the audio space and does not need any introduction. Its headphones and speakers deliver incredible sound and are preferred by many audiophiles around the world. Of course, since we are talking about premium products, Bang & Olufsen's speakers and headphones also come with hefty price tags. This is why, you should never miss out on an opportunity to save on a Bang & Olufsen product, since you are getting a top-quality device at a lower price.And guess what? Lady Luck is giving you a chance to save on a Bang & Olufsen product today! At this very moment, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) in Anthracite color Bluetooth speaker is discounted by 15% on Amazon. This means you will save $41 on this incredible speaker if you grab one through this deal.