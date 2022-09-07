AT&T is taking T-Mobile to court over 'dishonest' new publicity stunt
If you can't beat them, you might as well... sue them. That doesn't quite have the same ring as the traditional saying, but it seems to be the latest strategy adopted by AT&T in the war for US wireless industry supremacy with T-Mobile.
The typically reserved carrier has been unusually quick to react to a recent advertising campaign run by its "un-truthful" rival, with said reaction not limited to verbal attacks or unflattering descriptions of Magenta's unconventional publicity stunts.
AT&T has instead filed a full-blown legal action against T-Mobile in Texas federal court, seeking compensatory damages for "outright dishonest and completely false" claims "intentionally designed to deceive senior citizens."
Those are some pretty harsh words, although as always, the truth appears to be somewhere in the middle. AT&T's pretty much unprecedented anger was incited by the bannedseniors.com webpage set up by T-Mo just last week to highlight its competition's disregard for the nation's senior citizens... outside of Florida.
Magenta claims Verizon and AT&T currently offer no senior discounts whatsoever for residents of a grand total of 49 states, but while the former carrier has no grounds to challenge that accusation, the latter can hook up AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) members nationwide with cool monthly savings on "qualified AT&T wireless plans" (specifically, the Unlimited Premium option).
Of course, that's not quite the same thing as offering price cuts for all customers aged 50 (or 55) and up, so it remains to be seen how AT&T's demands will play out in a court of law. Naturally, the third-largest wireless service provider stateside wants T-Mobile's newest ad campaign to go away while also asking for its attorneys fees related to this case to be covered by its arch-rival.
Last but not necessarily least, AT&T is demanding any profits generated by T-Mo's senior-centric publicity stunt be given up, which may well amount to a good chunk of change if the campaign is not discontinued soon (which it probably won't be) and if this lawsuit ends up needing months and months for a verdict to be reached (which is very likely to happen).
It's certainly worth pointing out that T-Mobile has found itself in legal trouble several times of late, being sued for security breaches, its treatment of former Sprint subscribers, and even by Verizon and AT&T customers for the two's recent waves of price hikes.
