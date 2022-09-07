AT&T is taking T-Mobile to court over 'dishonest' new publicity stunt





The typically reserved carrier has been unusually quick to react to a recent advertising campaign run by its "un-truthful" rival, with said reaction not limited to verbal attacks or unflattering descriptions of Magenta's unconventional publicity stunts.













Magenta claims Verizon and AT&T currently offer no senior discounts whatsoever for residents of a grand total of 49 states, but while the former carrier has no grounds to challenge that accusation, the latter can hook up AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) members nationwide with cool monthly savings on "qualified AT&T wireless plans" (specifically, the Unlimited Premium option).





Of course, that's not quite the same thing as offering price cuts for all customers aged 50 (or 55) and up, so it remains to be seen how AT&T's demands will play out in a court of law. Naturally, the third-largest wireless service provider stateside wants T-Mobile 's newest ad campaign to go away while also asking for its attorneys fees related to this case to be covered by its arch-rival.





Last but not necessarily least, AT&T is demanding any profits generated by T-Mo's senior-centric publicity stunt be given up, which may well amount to a good chunk of change if the campaign is not discontinued soon (which it probably won't be) and if this lawsuit ends up needing months and months for a verdict to be reached (which is very likely to happen).







