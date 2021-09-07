At least 3 lawsuits filed against T-Mobile for its recent major security breach

WhatsApp adds new "Last Seen" removal option

New gaming phone on the block, as flashy as they come – RedMagic 6S Pro 5G

Spotify to blame for Google Alarms not going off; Google working on a fix

Working out – Google Fit app hits 100 million downloads on Android

WhatsApp for iOS will be getting redesigned chat bubbles in a future update

TikTok beats YouTube in average watch time in the US and UK, according to a new report