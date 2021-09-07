At least 3 lawsuits filed against T-Mobile for its recent major security breach

At least 3 lawsuits filed against T-Mobile for its recent major security breach0
At least 3 lawsuits are looming on T-Mo's head because of the data breach
At least 3 customers have filed class-action lawsuits against the major carrier. The main accusation of these lawsuits is negligence after the customers' personal data was exposed by the recent hack. The three lawsuits have been filed in a district court and each of them has demanded jury trials.
Additionally, one of the filings underlined an FTC-provided guideline, that advises businesses not to maintain or store any personally identifiable information that is no longer needed for transaction authorization.
The hack that happened affected around 48 million customers in total, 40 million out of them may fall under the coverage of the FTC law.
T-Mobile cybersecurity incident: what happened?
In the fourth week of August, we reported about the security breach that affected T-Mobile and ended up exposing names, social security numbers, driver license numbers, and birth dates of around 48 million customers. This information was available for sale for malicious users, although no information it was ever bought was revealed.
A 21-year-old hacker named John Binns has claimed to have performed the hack, and surprisingly, according to him, it wasn't even that hard. He has reportedly identified an unprotected router, and has discovered it with the help of a "publicly available tool". This made it possible for him to gain access to more than 100 T-Mobile servers containing important personally identifiable information of the carriers' customers.
Of course, such a major breach was a crisis for T-Mobile. Within two days, the company has notified almost all the users whose data was affected by the data breach and it has stated the investigation was complete. According to the hacker, Binns, the hack was made from his home, and before T-Mobile manages to kick the hacker out of their servers, he has already copied and therefore stolen the data.
T-Mobile has started recommending customers to sign up for "T-Mobile's free scam-blocking protection through Scam Shield" and is offering two years of free identity protection services with McAfee's ID Theft Protection Service.
Additionally, the company will be offering "Account Takeover Protection" to postpaid customers. All customers were urged to reset all passwords and PIN numbers.
In order to not let anything else like this happen in the future, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert has announced the carrier has singed long-term partnerships with Mandiant and KPMG LLG so the T-Mobile security systems get improved and made stronger, and these partnerships will give the telecommunications giant the "firepower" that's needed to better protect their customers from cybercriminals.