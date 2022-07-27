 AT&T and Verizon eke out just one 5G network quality award each against T-Mobile - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

AT&T and Verizon eke out just one 5G network quality award each against T-Mobile

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon 5G
AT&T and Verizon eke out just one 5G network quality category award each against T-Mobile
T-Mobile has once again reaped the benefits of its Sprint merger synergy as it has scored the July 2022 award for operating the best 5G network in the US. The score is given by the independent research firm Umlaut whose latest report found T-Mobile with the widest 5G coverage and the most stable next-gen network.

Where T-Mobile gives way is passive download speeds as AT&T scores higher on that count. That's explicable given that the scope of T-Mobile's 5G network is that wide on account of the fact a bunch of it is on the lower, slower frequencies that get beaten by every more robust 4G LTE network around.


The crowdsourced test data has been collected over 24 weeks until July 10, so it's pretty fresh and telling. T-Mobile is a bit ahead of AT&T in terms of coverage and latency, and way ahead both Verizon or AT&T in terms of active download and upload speeds, or 5G network stability.


With the recent deployment of the C-band mid-frequencies by Ma Bell and Big Red the equation may change, but the process of catching up to T-Mobile will be slow and painful for them. The only category where Verizon's fast but very limited 5G network shines is overall latency.


Thankfully, in terms of the more important 4G LTE coverage both AT&T and Verizon are ahead of T-Mobile, especially in rural areas, but its rapid 5G network deployment made possible by the mid-band frequencies it inherited from Sprint have now made Big Magenta the current market leader at places where it offers signal. 

Umlaut's tests are crowdsourced, i.e. done by people who tend to congregate in cities and especially their more central parts where T-Mobile has coverage which is on par with the best of them.


Loading Comments...

Latest News

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
Samsung unveils its Space Tycoon virtual environment
Samsung unveils its Space Tycoon virtual environment
Sony's glorious new WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a killer price
Sony's glorious new WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a killer price
Verizon sweetens its unlimited prepaid deals with a (limited) Disney+ freebie
Verizon sweetens its unlimited prepaid deals with a (limited) Disney+ freebie
Problems with the camera of the iPhone 14 plague Apple's supply chain
Problems with the camera of the iPhone 14 plague Apple's supply chain
Go on a virtual tour around the world with Google Maps 3D immersive view
Go on a virtual tour around the world with Google Maps 3D immersive view

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
iPhone 13 camera before iPhone 14 launch: Apple and Android keep failing to make real camera phones
iPhone 13 camera before iPhone 14 launch: Apple and Android keep failing to make real camera phones
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless