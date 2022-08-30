 T-Mobile calls out Verizon and AT&T for limiting discounts offered to certain consumers - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

T-Mobile calls out Verizon and AT&T for limiting discounts offered to certain consumers

T-Mobile Wireless service
@wolfcallsputs
T-Mobile calls out Verizon and AT&T for limiting discounts offered to certain consumers
For those of you who have felt that a more genteel T-Mobile has emerged after the departure of John Legere in 2020, the nation's second-largest wireless provider took a shot today at Verizon and AT&T. Granted, it wasn't as vicious as some of the Legere-era comments which took a scorched-earth approach, but today T-Mobile said that it was "calling out AT&T and Verizon" for not giving discounts to 92% of seniors in the U.S.

Verizon and AT&T limit senior discounts to just 8% of the seniors living in the states 


T-Mobile points out that its two rivals only offer seniors discounted pricing for wireless service in the state of Florida. T-Mobile put up a whole website to promote its answer to this oversight. On this site, the company says, "Until Verizon and AT&T offer senior discounts outside of Florida, we’re helping their customers get access to the wireless discounts they deserve as part of our Carrier Callout."

There are three ways to get a discount on your wireless service if you are a senior, according to T-Mobile. You can move to Florida, a move that T-Mobile calls extreme (although with tongue firmly in cheek, the company includes a link to a local realtor). You can open a virtual mailbox in Florida without actually living in the state, a ploy that T-Mobile notes is "still a lot of hoops to jump through, plus a monthly fee that eats away from the discount, but at least you don’t have to pack anything."

The easiest option, according to T-Mobile, is to switch to T-Mobile where its Unlimited 55+ plans start at $55 for two people and include 5G. Besides putting up the BannedSeniors.com website, T-Mobile created a pop up Wireless Discount Information Center at the Arrowhead Towne Center mall which is located near the largest retirement community in the U.S. outside Sun City, Arizona.

Current T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert has enough snark to make a success of "Carrier Callout"


You can't spend years as John Legere's right-hand man without learning a thing or two about taking down the competition while promoting your company. And T-Mobile's current CEO Mike Sievert has enough snark in him to keep up traditions. For example, in the FAQ section, one question asks "Why do Verizon and AT&T only offer 55+ discounts in Florida?" The answer reads, "Nobody really knows. This adds to a long list of weird decisions Verizon and AT&T have made over the years disregarding customer needs."

Something like this is how T-Mobile earns its stripes and why the company's stock was the only one belonging to the three U.S. majors to show a gain over the last five years.

T-Mobile is calling this "Carrier Callout" and even has a website by that name. On that site, the carrier states, "The Un-carrier has a long history of rattling the wireless industry. And we’re here to do it again – this time by calling out The Carriers for failing to give their customers everything they deserve."

The nation's second largest wireless carrier adds, "This goes far beyond winning over AT&T and Verizon customers. Carrier Callout is a movement that exposes The Carriers’ crummy customer treatment and fights on behalf of all wireless users, regardless of which network they use. T-Mobile is on a mission to smash customer pain points and transform the wireless industry for the better."
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

Popular stories

T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G once again, get it while supplies last
Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G once again, get it while supplies last
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless