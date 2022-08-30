T-Mobile calls out Verizon and AT&T for limiting discounts offered to certain consumers

For those of you who have felt that a more genteel T-Mobile has emerged after the departure of John Legere in 2020, the nation's second-largest wireless provider took a shot today at Verizon and AT&T . Granted, it wasn't as vicious as some of the Legere-era comments which took a scorched-earth approach, but today T-Mobile said that it was "calling out AT&T and Verizon" for not giving discounts to 92% of seniors in the U.S.

Verizon and AT&T limit senior discounts to just 8% of the seniors living in the states







T-Mobile points out that its two rivals only offer seniors discounted pricing for wireless service in the state of Florida. T-Mobile put up a whole website to promote its answer to this oversight. On this site, the company says, "Until Verizon and AT&T offer senior discounts outside of Florida, we’re helping their customers get access to the wireless discounts they deserve as part of our Carrier Callout."





There are three ways to get a discount on your wireless service if you are a senior, according to T-Mobile . You can move to Florida, a move that T-Mobile calls extreme (although with tongue firmly in cheek, the company includes a link to a local realtor). You can open a virtual mailbox in Florida without actually living in the state, a ploy that T-Mobile notes is "still a lot of hoops to jump through, plus a monthly fee that eats away from the discount, but at least you don’t have to pack anything."





The easiest option, according to T-Mobile, is to switch to T-Mobile where its Unlimited 55+ plans start at $55 for two people and include 5G. Besides putting up the BannedSeniors.com website, T-Mobile created a pop up Wireless Discount Information Center at the Arrowhead Towne Center mall which is located near the largest retirement community in the U.S. outside Sun City, Arizona.

Current T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert has enough snark to make a success of "Carrier Callout"







You can't spend years as John Legere's right-hand man without learning a thing or two about taking down the competition while promoting your company. And T-Mobile's current CEO Mike Sievert has enough snark in him to keep up traditions. For example, in the FAQ section, one question asks "Why do Verizon and AT&T only offer 55+ discounts in Florida?" The answer reads, "Nobody really knows. This adds to a long list of weird decisions Verizon and AT&T have made over the years disregarding customer needs."





Something like this is how T-Mobile earns its stripes and why the company's stock was the only one belonging to the three U.S. majors to show a gain over the last five years.





T-Mobile is calling this "Carrier Callout" and even has a website by that name . On that site, the carrier states, "The Un-carrier has a long history of rattling the wireless industry. And we’re here to do it again – this time by calling out The Carriers for failing to give their customers everything they deserve."





The nation's second largest wireless carrier adds, "This goes far beyond winning over AT&T and Verizon customers. Carrier Callout is a movement that exposes The Carriers’ crummy customer treatment and fights on behalf of all wireless users, regardless of which network they use. T-Mobile is on a mission to smash customer pain points and transform the wireless industry for the better."