Brace yourselves, a second price increase could come to AT&T soon





Unfortunately, the nation's third-largest mobile network operator is already back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, hinting at a second round of price increases possibly coming soon if inflation keeps growing.





As explained by AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches ( via Bloomberg ), the carrier is facing rapidly growing costs in everything from labor to supplies, energy, and transport, and if that trend continues (which many analysts expect to be the case), another "look at pricing" might be required at some point to "help offset" all those higher expenses.





While that may sound vague and generic enough not to alarm you too much, it's definitely worth highlighting that last month's price hike was preceded by a similar statement less than a month earlier.









After adding $6 and $12 a month to (some) single and family lines respectively, a smaller price hike for everyone on AT&T could come to pass disguised as some sort of a fee, or as Verizon likes to call it, an "economic adjustment charge."





Of course, that's little more than conjecture on our part, and with AT&T as focused as always on boosting its unlimited subscriber numbers, a second price increase exclusively aimed at customers loyal to "older" plans with data caps is not to be ruled out.





beef up its profit margins weather the out-of-control inflation much longer. It remains to be seen if T-Mobile can continue to resist the temptation of following the competition's example andweather the out-of-control inflation much longer.



