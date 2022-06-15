 Brace yourselves, a second price increase could come to AT&T soon - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Brace yourselves, a second price increase could come to AT&T soon

AT&T Wireless service
Brace yourselves, a second price increase could come to AT&T soon
A little over a month after seemingly starting a worrying trend in the US wireless industry with significant price hikes for certain customers on "older" plans and shortly after drawing more criticism by ditching a very popular freebie for new subscribers, AT&T managed to get some positive attention... for around 10 minutes earlier today.

Unfortunately, the nation's third-largest mobile network operator is already back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, hinting at a second round of price increases possibly coming soon if inflation keeps growing.

As explained by AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches (via Bloomberg), the carrier is facing rapidly growing costs in everything from labor to supplies, energy, and transport, and if that trend continues (which many analysts expect to be the case), another "look at pricing" might be required at some point to "help offset" all those higher expenses.

While that may sound vague and generic enough not to alarm you too much, it's definitely worth highlighting that last month's price hike was preceded by a similar statement less than a month earlier. 

For those of you keeping score at home, Verizon currently leads AT&T 2 to 1 in recent price increases, and with Big Red's second such move essentially matching Ma Bell's first, it's only logical to expect things to go in the opposite direction next.

After adding $6 and $12 a month to (some) single and family lines respectively, a smaller price hike for everyone on AT&T could come to pass disguised as some sort of a fee, or as Verizon likes to call it, an "economic adjustment charge."

Of course, that's little more than conjecture on our part, and with AT&T as focused as always on boosting its unlimited subscriber numbers, a second price increase exclusively aimed at customers loyal to "older" plans with data caps is not to be ruled out. 

It remains to be seen if T-Mobile can continue to resist the temptation of following the competition's example and beef up its profit margins weather the out-of-control inflation much longer.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless