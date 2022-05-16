 AT&T raises internet speeds for entry and middle Fiber plans - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

AT&T raises internet speeds for entry and middle Fiber plans

AT&T Wireless service
@cosminvasile
AT&T raises internet speeds for entry and middle Fiber plans
After raising prices on some of its wireless plans, AT&T announced another “raise” but this time it’s good news. New AT&T Fiber customers will benefit from increased internet speeds starting today. The speed increase is only available for entry and mid-level plans, which will get a 200Mbps boost to their upload and download speeds.

Basically, AT&T’s cheapest Fiber plan, the 100Mbps plan will now become Internet 300, while the previous 300Mbps plan will increase to 500Mbps, thus becoming the new Internet 500 plan. The 1 GIG plan (Internet 1000) remains unchanged for now.

After the change, AT&T will offer customers three Fiber plan tailored for different needs:

  • 1 GIG: $60/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee
  • 500Mbps: $45/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee
  • 300Mbps: $35/month for a year + taxes and $10/month equip fee

Additionally, AT&T announced that it will offer its Internet Security to Fiber customers at no additional cost. Those who want the extra protection can access the Smart Home Manager app and receive an automatic guard from online threats through their whole household, including on Wi-Fi.

Typically, US carriers will offer these kinds of deals to new customers, but in this case AT&T is taking a slightly different approach. Eligible existing AT&T Fiber customers currently on Internet 100 and 300 will be automatically upgraded to Internet 300 and 500 at no additional cost.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors

Popular stories

Another phone scam targets Verizon customers
Another phone scam targets Verizon customers
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Become an iPad pro: Must-know iPad tips and tricks
Become an iPad pro: Must-know iPad tips and tricks
The Motorola Moto G82 comes with good specs and a tempting price
The Motorola Moto G82 comes with good specs and a tempting price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless