When Verizon mimicked its free 5G iPhone offer, AT&T moved the goalposts with a 3-year phone contract

At least for AT&T, that strategy seems to be paying off - it has been offering the free iPhone and then $700 credit towards a new phone since last fall, and managed to clock its best quarter in ten years with 823,000 wireless postpaid additions, in contrast to Verizon losing 178,000 in Q1.





T-Mobile added a hefty number, too - 773,000 - yet its profitability is still a fraction of what Ma Bell and Big Red are netting each quarter despite the uptick in free phone offers which reportedly costs AT&T $2 billion per quarter.





With the prolongation of its cell phone contracts equipment installment plans from 30 to 36 months now, AT&T is again one step ahead of the pack when it comes to churn strategy, so we'll keep an eye on everyone's second quarter results.

This way the monthly payments look much better to the uncritical eye, plus more and more people are keeping their phones for 3 years now, instead of the two when contracts were all the rage, or even instead of AT&T's previous 30-month option that Verizon also offered for some phones.