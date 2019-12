AT&T has the LG Stylo 4+ and a couple of other decent mid-rangers on sale at $1 a month

Enter a bunch of other cool deals available at AT&T for a limited time, allowing the carrier's new and existing subscribers to purchase one of several respectable mid-rangers for as little as 30 bucks all in all.













The terms and conditions are pretty straightforward for this type of promotion, requiring a new line of service and a monthly installment plan, but no trade-in. The discounts will be offered in the form of bill credits, which is also not unusual, and you need to commit to the nation's second-largest mobile network operator for a whopping two and a half years to save the big bucks here.





Arguably the most interesting product on sale for just $1 a month is the LG Stylo 4+ , which is not to be confused with the newer and obviously pricier Stylo 5+ . But the two pen-wielding phones are actually not that different, sharing a 6.2 -inch screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, Snapdragon 450 processing power, a 3GB RAM count, 32GB internal storage space, a 16MP rear-facing camera, and even Android 9.0 Pie software nowadays . The Stylo 4 Plus does come with a slightly smaller battery and humbler selfie shooter than its successor, but that $270 discount is certainly big enough to justify the two minor compromises.





Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A10e sports a snazzier design with a smaller and lower-res display surrounded by thinner bezels, as well as 2 gigs of memory and an Exynos 7884 SoC. The LG K40 and LG Prime 2 are also marked down to a buck a month, or $30 overall, but their designs are pretty outdated and their spec sheets completely unremarkable, so we really don't see any reason why you'd want to pick those two up in lieu of an excellent Stylo 4 Plus.

While it's definitely hard to argue with the appeal of a powerful phone like Google's Pixel 4 at a crazy low price of $150 , some people may want to spend even less on a new handset for Christmas, even if that means settling for a slower processor than Qualcomm's state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 and overall humbler specifications.