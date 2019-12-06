AT&T has the LG Stylo 4+ and a couple of other decent mid-rangers on sale at $1 a month





Enter a bunch of other cool deals available at AT&T for a limited time, allowing the carrier's new and existing subscribers to purchase one of several respectable mid-rangers for as little as 30 bucks all in all.













The terms and conditions are pretty straightforward for this type of promotion, requiring a new line of service and a monthly installment plan, but no trade-in. The discounts will be offered in the form of bill credits, which is also not unusual, and you need to commit to the nation's second-largest mobile network operator for a whopping two and a half years to save the big bucks here.









Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A10e sports a snazzier design with a smaller and lower-res display surrounded by thinner bezels, as well as 2 gigs of memory and an Exynos 7884 SoC. The LG K40 and LG Prime 2 are also marked down to a buck a month, or $30 overall, but their designs are pretty outdated and their spec sheets completely unremarkable, so we really don't see any reason why you'd want to pick those two up in lieu of an excellent Stylo 4 Plus.