 AT&T has a new free internet plan for eligible customers - PhoneArena

AT&T Wireless service

AT&T has a new free internet plan for eligible customers

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
AT&T announced a brand-new internet plan aimed at those who can’t afford such services. What makes the plan special is that it’s free by combining a new plan from the carrier’s low-cost Access from AT&T program with federal benefits from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The new plan promises to offer up to 100Mbps speeds for $30 per month, an increase from the 10Mbps maximum provided in the carrier’s original Access from AT&T plan. Also, there’s no cap data usage with the new $30 Access from AT&T plans.

The original Access from AT&T plans remain available for those who don’t need speeds faster than 10Mbps. These internet plans cost anywhere between $5-$10 per month.

The catch is that all customers who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program will also qualify for the carrier’s Access from AT&T program, including the newest speed tier. Basically, you’ll be able to take advantage of the up to $30 per month ACP benefit (or up to $75 per month for those on qualified Tribal lands) and receive internet service for free.

After getting approved with the federal government’s National Verifier for the ACP benefit, you can choose to apply your ACP benefit to the carrier’s Access from AT&T plan, or you can use it toward most of its existing plans if you’re looking for better internet service.

