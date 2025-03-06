GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
AT&T's "Next Up" feels more like "Next Scam" after this customer's experience

AT&T
We've all probably been in a situation where carrier representatives in a retail store are desperately trying to shove services, additions, and what-have-you down our throats. I can understand the other side too - companies have targets, and employees have to follow them. Simple.

However, it's a practice bordering on shady (if not crossing that border) to offer something that's not mandatory, have the customer politely decline it, but then you still ring it up. And then, the customer has to waste hours of their day to get rid of the thing they didn't even want, to begin with.

Yep, it sounds frankly annoying, and that's one AT&T customer has experienced when they walked into a local AT&T store to get a new phone. User prof_designer has taken to Reddit to express their frustration with what should have been an exciting new phone upgrade.

The user clearly states in their post that they said they didn't want AT&T's Next Up. However, they later noticed it had been added anyway. Of course, they did what any of us would do: ask customer service to remove the unwanted thing.

In case you don't know, Next Up is a paid addition to your plan for eligible smartphones which allows you to upgrade your phone early without having to pay its full price before doing so.

It should've been simple, don't you think? Well, apparently not. The user then reports they were told the Next Up service couldn't be removed yet because the phone they bought hadn't arrived. Then, the phone arrived, but the customer was reportedly told to wait for 2 weeks.

But the tale doesn't end here, as after waiting for 2 weeks and again contacting customer service, the user was first bombarded with Next Up praises and finally, the service was removed. But this is a paid service, right? So the obvious thing to want to know is if it's going to be charged.

You guessed it - it was.

Two weeks later I asked to remove it and had to listen about how great it was and did really want to remove it and finally they did. I asked if I was going to be charged and was told that I wasn't currently charged, but wouldn't know until the next bill.Bill came and I was charged and I spent another long time with customer service where finally I was told that though the charge was valid and couldn't be waived, that they were willing to credit me the $10.Then they asked if I was interested in recommending anyone to join up

-prof_designer on Reddit, February 2025

Apparently, other AT&T customers have also struggled with similar issues:

And once you do cancel Next-Up it takes 2 months for it to disappear from the bill. It is truly a deceptive scam.

-Old_Virus4033 on Reddit, February 2025


But not only the customers are struggling with such practices. One former AT&T employee said this:

When I worked at ATT, they told me to add anything and everything that I could even if they declined it so the store numbers would look good and my boss would get extra commission. Never did that and they took my commission away ($12 an hour without) and quit after a month.

-Initial_Purple349 on Reddit, March 2025

Another representative has a similar take, advising customers in similar situations to remove such added services online by themselves, as these 'perks' are pushed onto employees:

As an ATT retail corporate rep, I advise self serving online in the future when it comes to these issues. Next Up, Insurance, and the "Premium" unlimited plans are called effort metrics. They're pushed so hard that I've even had a manager tell us to slam them on the account and that they'd credit the bill if anyone came in complaining about it. That manager has since got fired, but it's still heavily pushed on us to an insane degree.

-Nolanix on Reddit, February 2025

Joining them with the same advice (do everything online) are a bunch of other Redditors as well. Unfortunately, it seems the best course of action is to order your phone online and avoid physical locations. But... that isn't always possible for all people. I know for one people like my mom won't really be interested in trying to upgrade their phones online.

Sadly, similar shady practices are not exclusive to AT&T at all. Recently, I reported on a situation in which a T-Mobile customer of 16 years had to face confusion and adversity for the sin of being curious about a new Galaxy S25 Ultra. Meanwhile, we've also heard about Verizon employees using shady sales tactics...

Many people facing such issues with carriers file FCC complaints to hold these big corporations accountable. For now, it seems like the best option. Also, stay vigilant, check what you're billed for, and if you can (and want to) avoid physical store locations, I guess.
