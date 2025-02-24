T-Mobile customer of 16 years tried to switch plans - what happened next was a nightmare
I remember a time when loyalty to a company actually meant something - you'd get perks, recognition, and better treatment. But these days, it feels like corporations just want you to think it still matters when in reality, it's a thing of the past. At least, that's how one T-Mobile customer must feel after realizing that 16 years of loyalty didn't count for much.
User @Excellent-Stress went to Reddit to express their recent struggle with looking into buying the new Galaxy S25 Ultra and visiting a T-Mobile store only to be burned after being a T-Mo customer for 16 years.
Here's how the situation unfolded. Apparently, the user went into a T-Mobile store to take a look at the new Galaxy S25 Ultra, and in the meantime, saw a poster for the Go5G Next plan with an enticing message in the lines of - 3 lines for $185 instead of $220, with the 3rd line being free.
Naturally curious, they went to ask about 4 lines and got informed it would be $35 more, so a total of $220 for 4 lines. The user also needed two tablet lines and was told that on Go5G Next, they can have $5 per line tablet plans.
Sounding too good to be true (their old Everything Data Shared plan and two tablet lines totaling around $270), the user suspected the offer may be just for new customers and asked about that. However, the representative told them that on the Go5G Next plan, a perk is that new customers and existing customers can have access to the same promotions.
Of course, they were persuaded - as most of us would be, I'd reckon - and decided to make the switch to the new plan. On top of that, they were offered to trade in any device and get up to $1,000 in bill credits towards the brand-new Galaxy S25 Ultra. But then, a disappointing twist showed itself on the customer's estimated bill:
I made the switch then and there, especially after he said another promotion after I switch, was to trade in any device and get $1,000 in monthly credits toward the S25 Ultra. Even better, my S23 Ultra had a crack in it however the value was still a full $1,000. Traded my phone, got the new one, one week later my estimated bill was $300 per month NOT including equipment.
-Excellent-Stress on Reddit, February 2025
Understandably, they called customer service, only to be told that they were not eligible for the 3rd line-free promo as they were already a customer. Also, the tablet lines, they were told, were going to be $25 per line, so $300 was... well, the best they could get.
After some back-and-forth, the user was able to switch back to their original plan, but of course, had to return the Galaxy S25 Ultra and pay a $70 restocking fee. And, sadly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra they traded, which was the 1TB version, couldn't be returned to them as they have signed it away.
In the end, a simple trip and curiosity about a new phone led to this person being left without their Galaxy S23 Ultra 1TB phone and a new phone, paying the same bill. And of course, all the stress they endured during the whole fiasco isn't to be underestimated either. Their disappointment is totally understandable, and many Reddit users have urged them to file an FCC complaint.
Definitely file and FCC complaint.I had to do this twice last year.
-Classic_Show8837 on Reddit, February 2025
The experience must have been frustrating, and it likely came from a mistake of the T-Mobile representative who told the customer they could take advantage of the new customer promotion despite being an existing one.
Of course, errors can happen, but T-Mobile's failure to completely rectify the situation is far from ideal. Unfortunately, mishaps can happen with any carrier, and the harsh truth is that brand loyalty doesn't seem to mean as much as it once did.
If you want to avoid getting into a similar predicament, you have to be vigilant and do your research (yes, I know that technically a carrier representative has to inform you of everything, but nowadays it's better to be informed yourself): read the fine print, know where you stand, and protect your rights.
