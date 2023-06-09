Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

AT&T moves its default Android messaging to RCS

AT&T Android Google
AT&T moves its default Android messaging to RCS
A tweet from Google Senior VP Hiroshi Lockheimer (via CNET) reveals that AT&T's default messaging app will now use the Jibe platform allowing AT&T's Android users to have access to Rich Communication Service (RCS) features immediately. RCS is the messaging service used on the Messages by Google app and offers many of the same features that iMessage offers iOS users. Like iMessage, these extra RCS features only work when an RCS user is messaging another RCS user or during a group chat where everyone is using RCS.

Like iMessage, RCS users get end-to-end encryption, higher-quality images, a larger character cap for messages, read receipts, typing indicators, and more. Platforms like RCS and iMessage use data networks instead of the cellular networks used by SMS/MMS messaging. While the big three U.S. wireless firms (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) have agreed to pre-install Google's RCS messages app on Android phones they sell, the carriers also included their own SMS/MMS apps which might have confused some users.

Those using AT&amp;amp;T's Android messaging app will now be able to access RCS - AT&amp;T moves its default Android messaging to RCS
Those using AT&T's Android messaging app will now be able to access RCS

The tweet from Lockheimer means that AT&T's default messaging app now uses the Jibe platform. As a result, subscribers to the nation's third-largest wireless provider will be able to  keep using the AT&T messaging app on Android giving them all of the aforementioned RCS features including new ones such as the ability to add emoji to replies.

Having RCS available to AT&T's Android users by default could help the platform hit 1 billion users by the end of this year. Right now there are about 800 million RCS users worldwide.

Google has tried to pressure Apple to support RCS but for now, Apple is in no rush to do so. Last September at Vox Media's Code Conference Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked how his predecessor, the late Steve Jobs, would have felt about supporting RCS in iMessage. Cook said that Jobs "would love to convert you to an iPhone." The same person then pointed out that his mother was upset because when he sent pictures using his iPhone to her Android device, the quality of the images were poor. Cook's response, "Buy your mom an iPhone."

If for some reason you don't have the Messages by Google app on your Google phone, you can install it from the Play Store by tapping on this link.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Loading Comments...

Latest News

BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leaks reveal important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leaks reveal important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless