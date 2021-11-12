Notification Center

AT&T Deals

Check out these exclusive AT&T Black Friday deals

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Check out these exclusive AT&T Black Friday deals
Ladies and gentlemen, Black Friday 2021 is inching ever closer, and the awesome deals to be had are stacking up by the day in anticipation of every year's biggest shopping holiday.

As of today, November 12, T-Mobile is launching a new set of exclusive smartphone deals to get you into the shopping mood, and they include some of this year's top flagships from both Samsung and Google. We've got all the details listed out for you below, so jump in and make sure you jump on to something that catches your eye early on, as we don't know how long these deals will last.

Samsung Galaxy S21

- w/ installment plan

$800 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$799 99
Buy at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

- w/ installment plan

$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99 /mo
$1199 99
Buy at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

- w/ installment plan

$14 off (74%)
$5 /mo
$19 45
Buy at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

- w/ installment plan

$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Buy at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

- w/ installment plan

$800 off (44%) Trade-in
$999 99
$1799 99
Buy at AT&T
As you can see, both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3—both top-tier flagships released in the last few months—are available for free (yes, you heard that right!) if you've got an eligible phone to trade in, and as long as you buy it with a qualifying installment plan. 

In order for your old device to qualify for trade-in and take advantage of the massive discounts, it must pass the following criteria:

  • It turns on and off, and functions normally
  • The buttons and cameras work
  • It’s free of dents and scratches
  • The touchscreen and back glass aren’t damaged

The remaining "small text" in order for you to avail yourself of the deals listed above, requires that you upgrade an existing phone line (or get a new one), along with an unlimited wireless plan.

AT&T is also offering an $800 discount on the Google Pixel 6, along with the same trade-in and installment plan requirements listed above.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

- w/ installment plan

$800 off (85%) Trade-in
$139 99
$939 99
Buy at AT&T
We have also received an exclusive tip from AT&T letting us know that on the official debut of Black Friday—November 19—there will be quite a bit more in store in terms of deals than what you see today. And they won't be all trade-in deals, either. 

Hint: there will be several free (or highly discounted) smartphones on offer for new customers who bring their number (no trade-in required), among other things! There will be plenty of surprises in stock for you all the way from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, AT&T promises, so make sure you check back in and don't miss out!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless