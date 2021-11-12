Check out these exclusive AT&T Black Friday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





As of today, November 12, T-Mobile is launching a new set of exclusive smartphone deals to get you into the shopping mood, and they include some of this year's top flagships from both Samsung and Google. We've got all the details listed out for you below, so jump in and make sure you jump on to something that catches your eye early on, as we don't know how long these deals will last.

As you can see, both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 —both top-tier flagships released in the last few months—are available for free (yes, you heard that right!) if you've got an eligible phone to trade in, and as long as you buy it with a qualifying installment plan.





In order for your old device to qualify for trade-in and take advantage of the massive discounts, it must pass the following criteria:





It turns on and off, and functions normally

The buttons and cameras work

It’s free of dents and scratches

The touchscreen and back glass aren’t damaged



The remaining "small text" in order for you to avail yourself of the deals listed above, requires that you upgrade an existing phone line (or get a new one), along with an unlimited wireless plan.





AT&T is also offering an $800 discount on the Google Pixel 6 , along with the same trade-in and installment plan requirements listed above.

We have also received an exclusive tip from AT&T letting us know that on the official debut of Black Friday—November 19—there will be quite a bit more in store in terms of deals than what you see today. And they won't be all trade-in deals, either.





Hint: there will be several free (or highly discounted) smartphones on offer for new customers who bring their number (no trade-in required), among other things! There will be plenty of surprises in stock for you all the way from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, AT&T promises, so make sure you check back in and don't miss out!

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up