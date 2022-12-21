Amazon has the exquisitely compact Asus Zenfone 9 on sale at its lowest prices yet





Yes, this is what passes as a "diminutive" handset in 2022 (and will continue to do so in 2023), incredibly measuring just a few millimeters more than Apple's latest 4.7-inch iPhone SE in overall height and width while squeezing a hefty 4,300mAh battery into a not-that-thick 9.1mm profile.

Asus Zenfone 9 4G LTE, 5G, Unlocked, Dual SIM, US Version, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Multiple Colors $70 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Asus Zenfone 9 4G LTE, 5G, Unlocked, Dual SIM, US Version, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Midnight Black $70 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





If all that happens to pique your interest more than a gargantuan iPhone 14 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and you're also on a tight budget before Christmas, Amazon is somewhat surprisingly running a couple of unprecedented deals you may want to know about.





The unlocked US version of the Zenfone 9 can thus be had at lower-than-ever prices right now with a flat 8GB RAM count and your choice of 128 or 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room. That's right, you're looking at higher-than-Black-Friday-and-Cyber-Monday discounts here of $70 from $699 and $749 list prices respectively.





Those are obviously not what we'd call life-changing savings (even so close to Christmas), but this was an undeniable value champion straight off the bat, and now... its value for money factor is further improved.





The design is simple and straightforward, with pretty much no bells and whistles but also no clear flaws whatsoever, the dual rear-facing cameras large and capable, the Super AMOLED display silky smooth and respectably sharp, and the battery equipped with blazing fast 30W charging support.





Last but not least, Asus has impressively already delivered a stable Android 13 update to this bad boy, at least in certain regions, and we'd definitely expect an Android 14 promotion to arrive as well before the phone eventually goes the way of the dodo.





Until then, you should note that you are not guaranteed Zenfone 9 delivery by December 25 if you place your Amazon.com order today, and a (top-rated) third-party seller by the name of Mobile Advance is actually responsible for these end-of-the-year deals.



