 ASUS ZenFone 9 breaks cover: Compact flagships are not dead - PhoneArena
ASUS ZenFone 9 breaks cover: Compact flagships are not dead

Asus
ASUS ZenFone 9 is here: compact design
ASUS has just announced the ASUS ZenFone 9, a brand new phone that aims to prove that compact flagships aren't dead yet. With its compact, sub-6" size and powerful hardware, this phone could shape up as the antithesis to the ever-increasing size and heft of modern flagships.

The 5.9" phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 inside, hinting at superior performance, but what else is making the specs sheet? We shall see!



This story is developing...



