Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra benchmark listing reveals key specs
Based on the latest leaks, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is happening, so the fact that the phone has just been spotted at Geekbench is not really a surprise. The benchmarks aggregator reveals some of Zenfone 11 Ultra’s key specs, which are no surprise either considering the phone was involved in a comprehensive leak recently.
According to the listing, the Zenfone 11 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Also, the phone will pack 16GB RAM, although it’s possible that different versions will be available at launch.
Based on the previous leak, Asus’ flagship will be powered by a massive 5,500 mAh battery with 65W wired HyperCharge and 15W wireless charging support. Also, the phone is rumored to boast a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Asus hasn’t confirmed any launch events yet, but the Zenfone 11 Ultra might be introduced at MWC 2024 later this month (or around that time).
Although it doesn’t reveal anything new, the Geekbench listing (via Nashville Chatter) is important because it confirms some of the phone’s specs. In this case, it’s the amount of memory and the chipset the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra uses.
All these are quite standard for flagships these days, so it will be very hard for Asus to make its Zenfone 11 Ultra stand out. The rest of the phone’s specs include a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main (Sony IMX890 sensor), 13-megapixel ultra-wide, and 32-megapixel telephoto cameras.
