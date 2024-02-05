Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra design, specs, and gaming DNA exposed in latest leak
Taiwanese company Asus is gearing up for its upcoming Zenfone lineup, and, this time, it appears that the series will feature not only the smaller Zenfone 11 with a slight design overhaul but also the Zenfone 11 Ultra, whose specs and design have just been leaked.
A Reddit user named Td3v1l (via Android Authority) stumbled upon what appears to be renders and images related to the Zenfone 11 Ultra in the latest firmware of the newly released gaming beast, Asus ROG Phone 8.
The leaked renders give us a glimpse of the Zenfone 11 Ultra's design, which seems quite similar to the ROG Phone 8. The shared box image confirms that the device will indeed be named the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra.
The Redditor also posted a basic spec sheet allegedly found within the firmware, which not only lists some of the specs but also reveals the names of the available colors. The Zenfone 11 Ultra is said to come in Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, and Desert Sienna.
Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
The Zenfone 11 Ultra is reported to come with a substantial 5,500mAh battery, matching the capacity of the ROG Phone 8. The camera system, at least on paper, seems identical to the one on Asus' gaming smartphone, too. It features a 50MP main camera, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens.
With leaks already circulating for both the Zenfone 11 and Zenfone 11 Ultra, it seems Asus might be targeting diverse market preferences by offering both a compact phone and an Ultra version. Regarding the release date of the Zenfone 11 lineup, there is no official confirmation yet. However, if Asus follows its usual pattern from previous years, we can anticipate it sometime this summer.
