Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra design, specs, and gaming DNA exposed in latest leak

Asus
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra design, specs, and gaming DNA exposed in latest leak
Taiwanese company Asus is gearing up for its upcoming Zenfone lineup, and, this time, it appears that the series will feature not only the smaller Zenfone 11 with a slight design overhaul but also the Zenfone 11 Ultra, whose specs and design have just been leaked.

A Reddit user named Td3v1l (via Android Authority) stumbled upon what appears to be renders and images related to the Zenfone 11 Ultra in the latest firmware of the newly released gaming beast, Asus ROG Phone 8.



The leaked renders give us a glimpse of the Zenfone 11 Ultra's design, which seems quite similar to the ROG Phone 8. The shared box image confirms that the device will indeed be named the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra.

The Redditor also posted a basic spec sheet allegedly found within the firmware, which not only lists some of the specs but also reveals the names of the available colors. The Zenfone 11 Ultra is said to come in Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, and Desert Sienna.

As per the leaked spec sheet, the Zenfone 11 Ultra might feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. The display is expected to support LTPO technology, allowing for a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz in certain games.

Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is reported to come with a substantial 5,500mAh battery, matching the capacity of the ROG Phone 8. The camera system, at least on paper, seems identical to the one on Asus' gaming smartphone, too. It features a 50MP main camera, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens.

With leaks already circulating for both the Zenfone 11 and Zenfone 11 Ultra, it seems Asus might be targeting diverse market preferences by offering both a compact phone and an Ultra version. Regarding the release date of the Zenfone 11 lineup, there is no official confirmation yet. However, if Asus follows its usual pattern from previous years, we can anticipate it sometime this summer.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless