Asus Zenfone 11 leak reveals small design overhaul and chipset confusion

Not long ago, Asus introduced its latest gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 8, and now, the Taiwanese company might have more time to look at its Zenfone series. Contrary to earlier rumors of Asus canceling the lineup, the next-generation Zenfone 11 has surfaced online.

According to 91Mobiles, the Asus Zenfone 11 surfaced on the Google Play Console database, showing some of the specs and design for the upcoming smartphone. The Zenfone 11 looks pretty similar to its predecessor, the Zenfone 10, with the difference that this time, the selfie camera is positioned in the center of the screen, not on the side.

 

The database shows also that the Zenfone 11 will come with 16GB of RAM and Android 14 out of the box. While the screen resolution may align with its predecessor (FHD+ at 2400 x 1080), the display size remains uncertain—whether it will maintain the existing 5.9-inch size or there will be a potential increase.

The most intriguing yet puzzling aspect of the leaked specifications is the confirmation that the Zenfone 11 will house the Qualcomm SM8650, the internal name for the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, at the same time, the listing shows that the GPU is not the Adreno 750 found in the latest chipset from Qualcomm but the Adreno 830, expected on the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

This has to be either a mistake or Asus plans to launch its next Zenfone after the release of the next-generation Snapdragon 8 chipset. Qualcomm usually releases its flagship chipset in the fall, while Asus chooses the summer for its Zenfone series. So, the latter will either postpone its upcoming phone launch until the fall, or the listing may contain errors.

If indeed the Zenfone 11 includes the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, it could position itself as one of the first smartphones to feature this chipset. Soon after the release of the Zenfone 10, rumors suggested that Asus had decided to stop manufacturing the series. However, they were denied by the Taiwanese company.

