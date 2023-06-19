Check out Asus's upcoming compact powerhouse, the Zenfone 10, in these newly leaked renders

We must also note that the Zenfone 9 looks pretty great already, so it makes sense for Asus to translate this stylish design to its newer model as well.In terms of specs — since we know the look isn't enough these days — the Zenfone 10 will feature the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and may come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage space. That said, we expect the phone to be available with other RAM options since the Zenfone 9 comes in variations of 6GB, 8GB, and 16GB of RAM.We also expect the Zenfone 10 to feature a huge 200MP rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.