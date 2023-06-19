Check out Asus's upcoming compact powerhouse, the Zenfone 10, in these newly leaked renders
Compact, high-end smartphones might be a dying breed, but they have not disappeared completely. As we reported, Asus will announce its all-new compact powerhouse, the Zenfone 10, on June 29th, which is almost around the corner. And in case you are wondering how the Zenfone 10 could look, we can now see some renders of Asus's upcoming phone, courtesy of prolific leaker Evan Blass (via MySmartPrice).
The images suggest that the Zenfone 10 will have the same dual-camera setup with LED flash, the same punch-hole cutout in the top left corner of the display, and the same volume rocker position on the right side as on the Zenfone 9. From the images, we can also see the Zenfone 10 will probably be available in black, red, blue, white, and green colors. We must note that the green color option will be a new one since the Zenfone 9 is available only in black, red, blue, and white.
We must also note that the Zenfone 9 looks pretty great already, so it makes sense for Asus to translate this stylish design to its newer model as well.
We also expect the Zenfone 10 to feature a huge 200MP rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
Straight off the bat, we must say that if you were hoping the Zenfone 10 would have a different design than the Zenfone 9, you will be disappointed. As we can see from the images, Asus's all-new mobile powerhouse will most likely look completely identical to its predecessor.
In terms of specs — since we know the look isn't enough these days — the Zenfone 10 will feature the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and may come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage space. That said, we expect the phone to be available with other RAM options since the Zenfone 9 comes in variations of 6GB, 8GB, and 16GB of RAM.
