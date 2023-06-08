Asus Zenfone 10 announcement date is confirmed; take a peek at the phone’s front design









When we look at the picture of the Zenfone 10 and the clues it includes, we can predict what features the phone might have. One possibility is wireless charging, which is a welcome feature previous Zenfone models notably lacked. Another feature could be a camera with gimbal-based stabilization, like on the Zenfone 9. As for the headphones pictured, they could be a reference to better sound quality, stereo speakers, or a hint that Asus is keeping the 3.5mm audio jack.



As a high-end device, it is expected that the Zenfone 10 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The phone will probably have 16GB of RAM, but we can anticipate other RAM options being available, as the Zenfone 9 came in variations of 6GB, 8GB, and 16 GB.



Regarding the expected specifications, the Zenfone 10 is rumored to feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, a powerful 200MP OIS rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. However, until the official announcement, these specifications remain subject to confirmation. Zenfone 10 is likely to run on Android 13 OS, as previously revealed through its appearance on the Geekbench listing.

Small and powerful flagship phones are rarely coming to the market, but last year, we were introduced to the Zenfone 9, one of the few devices in this category. Now, its successor, the Zenfone 10, has been officially confirmed by ASUS, along with the phone's front design.ASUS took toto announce that the Zenfone 10 will make its debut in Taiwan on June 29, 2023, at 9:00 PM local time. This is a month earlier than the Zenfone 9's release in late July 2022.