Amazon's hot deal on the Asus Zenfone 10 is back; get one at its best price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Well, would you look at that! The fantastic Asus Zenfone 10 is once again available at its best price on Amazon, where you can score $100 in savings. Super-compact and offering great performance, this puppy is a no-miss for bargain hunters looking for their next phone.
As mentioned, the Asus smartphone currently retails at its lowest price. We’ve done our best to track down its price history and, according to our research, it’s been available at that price only a couple of times before now.
Enough about the size; how does it perform? Quite well, to be honest. In our review, you can see it even surpasses some of the other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagships in a couple of synthetic benchmarks. Not only did Asus slap a top-notch chipset, but it cut no corners with gaming performance by pumping up the screen’s refresh rates to a beastly 165Hz when you engage in gaming.
Finally, the Zenfone 10 packs a 4,300mAh battery, while the Galaxy S23 (with a larger screen) has a smaller battery with a 3,900mAh cell capacity. Kudos to Asus for managing to include such a battery in this compact device.
Overall, if you’re not that much of a smartphone photographer or simply want a more compact phone, the Asus Zenfone 10 could prove ideal. Snag it at its best price on Amazon and enjoy your $100 in savings.
If you’re after compactness, you simply can’t go wrong by picking this handset. Its size is arguably the most prominent thing that makes it stand out from the best Android phones. Indeed, with its 5.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, it’s arguably the smallest phone out there to boast the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In comparison, the Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch screen.
If there’s anything not exactly on par with the rest of the picture, it’s arguably the camera. You get a 50MP main sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide camera, plus 32MP on the front, effectively the same setup as the Zenfone 9. While the selfie camera is great, the dual setup on the rear produces slightly overexposed shots that might not be everyone’s cup of tea.
