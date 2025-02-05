Asus launches its first ever Fan Edition phone, the ROG Phone 9 FE

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE | Image credit: Asus

Just like the ROG Phone 9 and Pro models, ROG Phone 9 FE features IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as under display fingerprint sensor.



Currently, Asus Thailand sells the ROG Phone 9 FE for THB 29,990, which is about $885 / €860. In comparison, the regular ROG Phone 9 typically sells for $1,000 / €1.100, while the ROG Phone 9 FE is only available in on color: Phantom Black. Just like theand Pro models,FE features IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as under display fingerprint sensor.Currently, Asus Thailand sells theFE for THB 29,990, which is about $885 / €860. In comparison, the regulartypically sells for $1,000 / €1.100, while the ROG Phone 9 Pro costs $1,200 / €1.300. TheFE is only available in on color: Phantom Black.

Aside from that, theFE is pretty much identical to the regular and PRO models when it comes to specs. This means that it sports a similar 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, up to 185 Hz refresh rate, 2,500 nit peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.On the back, theFE features a triple camera setup, which consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera (Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch sensor) with gimbal OIS (optical image stabilization), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. There’s also a 32-megapixel secondary camera in the front for state-of-the-art selfies.