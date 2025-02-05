Asus launches its first ever Fan Edition phone, the ROG Phone 9 FE
Asus ROG Phone 9 FE | Image credit: AsusAfter a series of leaks that suggested Asus plans to launch a Fan Edition phone, the Taiwanese company is now making the ROG Phone 9 FE official. Initially introduced in Thailand, the ROG Phone 9 FE is a slightly cheaper version of the regular ROG Phone 9 model.
The biggest difference between the ROG Phone 9/Pro and ROG Phone 9 FE is the chipset these phones use. While Asus’s first ROG Phone 9 flagships are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPUs, whereas the FE model packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Another major difference between the ROG Phone 9 FE and Asus’s other two ROG Phone 9 flagships is the battery. The former is powered by a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging speeds, while the latter pack slightly larger 5,800 mAh batteries.
Asus ROG Phone 9 FE | Image credit: Asus
Aside from that, the ROG Phone 9 FE is pretty much identical to the regular and PRO models when it comes to specs. This means that it sports a similar 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, up to 185 Hz refresh rate, 2,500 nit peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
On the back, the ROG Phone 9 FE features a triple camera setup, which consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera (Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch sensor) with gimbal OIS (optical image stabilization), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. There’s also a 32-megapixel secondary camera in the front for state-of-the-art selfies.
ROG Phone 9 FE | Image credit: Asus
Just like the ROG Phone 9 and Pro models, ROG Phone 9 FE features IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as under display fingerprint sensor.
Currently, Asus Thailand sells the ROG Phone 9 FE for THB 29,990, which is about $885 / €860. In comparison, the regular ROG Phone 9 typically sells for $1,000 / €1.100, while the ROG Phone 9 Pro costs $1,200 / €1.300. The ROG Phone 9 FE is only available in on color: Phantom Black.
