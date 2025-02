Asus launches its first ever Fan Edition phone, the ROG Phone 9 FE

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE | Image credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE | Image credit: Asus

Aside from that, the ROG Phone 9 FE is pretty much identical to the regular and PRO models when it comes to specs. This means that it sports a similar 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, up to 185 Hz refresh rate, 2,500 nit peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.



ROG Phone 9 FE features a triple camera setup, which consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera (Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch sensor) with gimbal OIS (optical image stabilization), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. There's also a 32-megapixel secondary camera in the front for state-of-the-art selfies.



ROG Phone 9 FE | Image credit: Asus

Just like the ROG Phone 9 and Pro models, ROG Phone 9 FE features IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as under display fingerprint sensor.



After a series of leaks that suggested Asus plans to launch a Fan Edition phone, the Taiwanese company is now making theFE official. Initially introduced in Thailand , theFE is a slightly cheaper version of the regularmodel.The biggest difference between the ROG Phone 9 /Pro andFE is the chipset these phones use. While Asus’s firstflagships are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPUs, whereas the FE model packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.Another major difference between theFE and Asus’s other twoflagships is the battery. The former is powered by a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging speeds, while the latter pack slightly larger 5,800 mAh batteries.