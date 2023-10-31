The Asus ROG Phone 8 is coming and it will feature Qualcomm's best chip (big surprise)
The image above is of the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and is for illustration purposes only.
Asus is practically one of the very few companies that are still taking their niche gaming phones seriously, and, contrary to some rumors that surfaced this August saying it will be discontinuing its Asus ROG Phone lineup, the manufacturer is gearing up for the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 8 release.
In fact, at least according to Qualcomm's website, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 should have 25% faster graphics rendering (plus 25% improved GPU power efficiency), a 30% faster CPU, and be 20% more power efficient compared to Gen 2. The golden feature of modern graphics, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, is also 40% better with this new chipset. Last but definitely not least, the most improved of all is the AI engine, which now operates 98% faster.
All of this, alongside the dedicated gaming features we are used to with ROG phones such as the ultrasonic buttons that give strong haptic feedback, should make the Asus ROG Phone 8 series one of the best gaming phones for 2023, without a doubt.
Typically, Asus ROG phones come out sometime during spring, so there is still some time until we get close to the announcement of the ROG Phone 8, which means as far as other details go, we should see and hear more in the coming months, especially at the beginning of 2024.
On the topic of ROG Phone 8, Asus officially announced that the future mobile gaming beast will come with —surprise, surprise — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and greatest flagship Android silicon (via GizmoChina). Well, to be frank, Asus has not specified that it is talking about the ROG Phone 8 per se, but the promotional post does say something along the lines of "next gaming phone," so one does not need to do too much guesswork here.
Judging by a recent story about one Samsung official hinting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would make the Galaxy S24 set a new standard in gaming, even beating the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, we have high hopes for the Asus ROG Phone 8's gaming performance with this new chipset.
Here's a list of all the release dates for the last four generations:
- Asus ROG Phone 3: July 22, 2020
- Asus ROG Phone 5: March 10, 2021
- Asus ROG Phone 6: July 5, 2022
- Asus ROG Phone 7: April 13, 2023
