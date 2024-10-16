Asus kicks off Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8
Asus is about to bring the first Android 15 beta build to one of its most recent flagships, the ROG Phone 8. The Taiwanese company has just announced the Android 15 Preview Program and invited fans to join in case they want to experience the newest version of Android before it goes live for everyone.
Also, Asus says that the preview software is confidential, which means you’re not allowed to publicly post information about its contents, nor discuss or demonstrate it to others who are not enrolled in the program. So, no videos on YouTube or Twitter showing how Android 15 works on the ROG Phone 8, unless Asus specifically permits it.
If you’re enrolling in a beta program for the first time, you should know that installing the preview software will not void your phone’s warranty. If you’re considering joining the newly unveiled Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8, here is what you need to do:
Keep in mind that if you are chosen to be enrolled in the program, you will receive a confirmation email. If you’re not accepted, you’ll not receive any emails from Asus though.
Those who wish to leave the Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8 will have to contact Asus by replying to the enrollment notice received via email.
According to a post on its official forum, Asus will soon have an Android 15 beta build available for ROG Phone 8 owners. Before enrolling in the program, keep in mind that the preview version of Android 15 for ROG Phone 8 may contain unexpected bugs and features that may not work as intended (or not at all).
The main reason you should enroll in the Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8 is to provide feedback. In this regard, Asus announced that a thread on ZenTalk, its official forum, will be exclusively accessible by users who participate in the program. Participants are invited to create a new topic in this thread whenever they have questions or bugs to report.
How to enroll in the Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8 | Screenshots credit: Asus
- Go to Settings / System / System update and click the gear icon at the top-right corner. Click “Enroll in Android preview program” in Settings.
- Click Agree after reading the notice and Asus privacy policy.
- Sign up Asus member account and fill in the application.
- Click “Submit” (Before the recruitment is closed, you can withdraw it on this page at any time).
