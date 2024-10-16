Asus kicks off Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8

Android 15

How to enroll in the Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8 | Screenshots credit: Asus

Go to Settings / System / System update and click the gear icon at the top-right corner. Click “ Enroll in Android preview program ” in Settings.

and click the gear icon at the top-right corner. Click “ ” in Settings. Click Agree after reading the notice and Asus privacy policy.

Sign up Asus member account and fill in the application.

Click “ Submit ” (Before the recruitment is closed, you can withdraw it on this page at any time).

If you’re enrolling in a beta program for the first time, you should know that installing the preview software will not void your phone’s warranty. If you’re considering joining the newly unveiledPreview Program for, here is what you need to do:Keep in mind that if you are chosen to be enrolled in the program, you will receive a confirmation email. If you’re not accepted, you’ll not receive any emails from Asus though.Those who wish to leave thePreview Program forwill have to contact Asus by replying to the enrollment notice received via email.