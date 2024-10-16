See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Asus kicks off Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Asus
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
Asus is about to bring the first Android 15 beta build to one of its most recent flagships, the ROG Phone 8. The Taiwanese company has just announced the Android 15 Preview Program and invited fans to join in case they want to experience the newest version of Android before it goes live for everyone.

According to a post on its official forum, Asus will soon have an Android 15 beta build available for ROG Phone 8 owners. Before enrolling in the program, keep in mind that the preview version of Android 15 for ROG Phone 8 may contain unexpected bugs and features that may not work as intended (or not at all).

Also, Asus says that the preview software is confidential, which means you’re not allowed to publicly post information about its contents, nor discuss or demonstrate it to others who are not enrolled in the program. So, no videos on YouTube or Twitter showing how Android 15 works on the ROG Phone 8, unless Asus specifically permits it.

The main reason you should enroll in the Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8 is to provide feedback. In this regard, Asus announced that a thread on ZenTalk, its official forum, will be exclusively accessible by users who participate in the program. Participants are invited to create a new topic in this thread whenever they have questions or bugs to report.

Asus&amp;#039; Android preview program enrollment
How to enroll in the Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8 | Screenshots credit: Asus

If you’re enrolling in a beta program for the first time, you should know that installing the preview software will not void your phone’s warranty. If you’re considering joining the newly unveiled Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8, here is what you need to do:

  • Go to Settings / System / System update and click the gear icon at the top-right corner. Click “Enroll in Android preview program” in Settings.
  • Click Agree after reading the notice and Asus privacy policy.
  • Sign up Asus member account and fill in the application.
  • Click “Submit” (Before the recruitment is closed, you can withdraw it on this page at any time).

Keep in mind that if you are chosen to be enrolled in the program, you will receive a confirmation email. If you’re not accepted, you’ll not receive any emails from Asus though.

Those who wish to leave the Android 15 Preview Program for ROG Phone 8 will have to contact Asus by replying to the enrollment notice received via email.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless